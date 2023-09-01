UB and Smarter Bahamas launch subsidized data analytics course

A partnership announced yesterday between the University of The Bahamas (UB) and Smarter Bahamas will prepare students to join the workforce with technical competence in the area of data analytics.

Island Luck Chief Sebastian Bastian, the brainchild behind Smarter Bahamas, said yesterday during the official announcement of the partnership at UB, that there is a national skills gap that will require people with this kind of knowledge.

Smarter Bahamas will be footing part of the bill for those who enroll in the four-month program.

“… The biggest issues with some of the curriculums that exist today is there’s a disconnect between what employers are looking for and what is being taught in our educational system,” said Bastian.

He added, “So, we need to make sure that we’re educating ourselves in a matter of relevance, that we’re skilling ourselves with in-demand skills. And then there’s the direct correlation between the global job market and curriculum.”

According to Bastian, the first cohort begins the program on October 10, and those student’s enrollment will be 60 percent subsidized by Smarter Bahamas.

“So, we encourage everyone to try to capitalize on that opportunity,” he said.

“This is for beginners who want to kickstart a new career path or it’s for persons that want to upskill their current career path and have some alternative skill sets. Remember, employers are looking for what you can do not just what you know or what you think you know.”

Acting UB President Janyne Hodder said that the program combines three months of intensive instruction with one month of a real life work experience.

She said that is then followed up by six months of career coaching and job search support.

“Students will be provided with the technical and job-readiness skills needed to launch a career in data analytics, a field in dire need of trained Bahamians to fill already on-demand job opportunities,” said Hodder.

“The data analytics career accelerator certificate is innovative in its context, in its format and its delivery.

“It fills a much needed and overdue gap and how we meet needs within the job market and the needs of job seekers, particularly those young, or those who are still fairly early in their career.”