UB board made the wrong choice, UTEB president says

The decision by the board of trustees of the University of The Bahamas (UB) to select a non-Bahamian as president was “wrong and terrible”, Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas (UTEB) President Daniel Thompson said yesterday.

UB Chairwoman Allyson Maynard-Gibson announced yesterday that Dr. Erik Rolland was selected as the new president of the university.

Among the three shortlisted finalists for president, only one was Bahamian, President of UB North Dr. Ian Strachan.

Thompson, who was contacted for comment, said the board’s decision was a “slap in the face”.

“We have lobbied and we have done all that we can do to express our support of the Bahamianization of the leadership of the university,” he said.

“It’s a very sad day for The Bahamas in that regard that with almost 50 years of independence … we find it necessary to appoint a foreigner while there were adequately qualified Bahamians.”

He said the union is “very disappointed with the decision to appoint Dr. Rolland, an American scholar, over Dr. Ian Strachan, a Bahamian scholar.

“We are unapologetic in supporting the Bahamian scholar. We felt that Dr. Ian Strahan’s career and experience are the epitome of what we as academics aspire towards.”

Thompson said, “It’s a slap in the face for us academics.”

He said the union believes Strachan deserved the role not only because he is a Bahamian, but because he is qualified and was shortlisted.

“The board of trustees, as far as we are concerned, made an unfortunate decision,” he said.

“It’s the wrong choice from our perspective. We didn’t support that particular appointment.

“Our members voted, in a recent poll, almost 60 percent to support the appointment of Dr. Ian Strachan.”

Despite his opposition to Rolland’s appointment, Thompson acknowledged that the decision was in the hands of the board.

He noted that the union was engaged in the selection process and that while it lobbied for Strachan, the process was fair.

“It was fair,” he said.

“But our opinion is it was a terrible decision. We hope we are wrong. We hope he is a good president. When he comes in September, we will work with him.”

He said Rolland will have to “prove himself”.

During yesterday’s press conference to announce Rolland’s appointed, Maynard-Gibson was asked if there were no Bahamians qualified to lead the university.

She said, “We scrupulously examined qualifications, examined the criteria that had been laid down by university and community stakeholders.

“At the end of the day, Dr. Rolland was chosen.”

Seventy-nine people applied for the position of president.

The candidates were narrowed down to three finalists who were referred to the board for review.

The finalists were Strachan, Rolland and Sir Anthony Seldon, who served as the vice-chancellor at University of Buckingham in Buckingham, England.

Rolland is an academic with 30 years of experience.

He currently serves as the dean of the College of Business Administration at California Polytechnic & State University.

His appointment takes effect August 1, 2022.