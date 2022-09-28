UB hosts first ever cross country meet this weekend

University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes Athletics is set to host the first UB cross country meet this coming weekend, starting and ending at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre.

The meet will include course races between one to four kilometers.

The open division will encompass the four-kilometer course through the sports center. The under 17-division will feature a three-kilometer course. The under-15 and under-13 athletes will tackle a two-kilometer course and the under-11 athletes will run a one-kilometer course.

University of The Bahamas Athletics Director Kimberley Rolle said she is excited about the meet that is expected to become an annual event.

“We are well known in the community for what we do in track and field and a part of the athletic agenda is to expand our cross country element,” she said. “I think it is important that we display at the university level what we have to some of the recruits that we have been able to attract and this will also give us a great way to see what’s out there in terms of cross country talent.”

Rolle added that it is important to promote cross country running in The Bahamas.

“Everyone is so connected to track and field but you rarely hear anything about cross country,” she said. “I thought it was important when Head Coach Ednal Rolle expressed an interest in starting something along the cross country line that can make it big in the community. We will do it well so that we can set the bar for others to follow. We’re hoping that as a result of what we do there are more cross country meets out there.”

Head Coach Rolle said he’s excited for the meet to start as it’s the first of its kind for the university.

“The course is a very challenging course through the sports center. We are keeping everything in one area so that coaches can be on the course and cheer the athletes on,” he said. “We want this to be a fun-filled event along with it being a competitive one as we look to invite colleges and universities in the future.”

The meet starts at 7:30 a.m. this Saturday at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.