UB introduces graduate degree program to transform mental health and school counseling

Recognizing the need for qualified mental health professionals, University of The Bahamas (UB) is actively contributing to this crucial fight as The Bahamas is taking a significant step toward addressing mental health and psychosocial issues.

UB has introduced a master of science (MSc) in counseling program with two concentrations – mental health counseling and school counseling – areas where there is a clear and present need. The aim is to produce skilled mental health and school counseling professionals to offer comprehensive care and treatment. Graduates will be able to work in diverse settings including hospitals, mental health treatment facilities and schools.

“University of The Bahamas is dedicated to nation building and meeting the needs of The Bahamas,” said Dr. Detra Bethell, program coordinator.

“One objective of the recent Mental Health Bill, 2022 is to ‘facilitate the provision of comprehensive mental healthcare and treatment in each community throughout The Bahamas’. The university has heard this need and has developed a program to facilitate the training of qualified mental health professionals who are equipped to provide comprehensive, evidenced-based, culturally relevant mental healthcare across the country.”

Dean of the College of Social and Education Studies at UB Dr. Thalia Micklewhite spoke to the anticipated impact of the 60-credit program.

“With the increase in mental health issues in populations across the world since COVID, and [Hurricane] Dorian in our own Bahamaland exponentially [and] having been integrally involved in the approval of the program, I know that it is of the highest standards and will have experienced and skilled facilitators to produce the finest graduates,” said Micklewhite.

“More importantly, I am delighted that the University of The Bahamas has embraced and delivered on the challenge to meet the pressing educational needs of the country. We will produce highly skilled school counselors for our children, and mental health counselors for the overall well-being of the nation.”

The program will follow the rigorous international standards and specific guidelines of the US-based Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP).

As it pursues its national development mandate, UB has been developing academic programs to increase capacity in many sectors; counselling is one of them.

Students will be engaged in intellectual discourse and innovative content delivery. A cohort model will foster strong relationships among students to support their academic growth and professional development. They will also benefit from qualified and experienced faculty with backgrounds in aligned areas.

“The master of science in counseling program is definitely an excellent program that will stand tall against similar programs offered regionally and internationally,” said Remelda Moxey, UB dean of graduate studies and research.

“The Office of Graduate Studies and Research is very proud of this program and recognizes that it will prepare a cadre of qualified professionals who will resolve mental health and social issues throughout the country.”

UB has recently approved and is currently reviewing other graduate degree offerings in areas of critical national need including education, business, law and nursing.