UB Mingoes can’t stop Strikers in NPVA action

The University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes women’s volleyball team fell short again in New Providence Volleyball Association (NPVA) action, Wednesday night inside the Anatol Rodgers Gymnasium.

The Mingoes lost in straight sets to the Strikers, 25-23, 25-8 and 25-13.

The Mingoes struggled but gave the veteran Strikers team a run for their money in the first set. The Mingoes led by as much as six points in that set at 13-7 but the Strikers fought back. The Mingoes could not get over the hurdle, dropping that set 25-23.

The first set seemed to take a lot out of the team, it seems. They weren’t able to come back with the same fire in the second set, and dropped that set 25-8.

In the third set, the Mingoes had a burst of energy. They were able to play better than they did in the second set, but still dropped that set 25-13.

Jada Coakley led the Mingoes with eight points (five kills) and Shanyhah Bowe scored six points (four kills).

Head Coach Raymond Wilson said the first set loss seriously impacted his team’s energy. He said they were just not able to get back into the game.

“That’s the danger of having to play hard in the first set,” he said. “We should have won that set and that would have made a big difference in the game. The ladies went back, in the second set, and were just out of it at that point. I don’t know if they were broken or what but they just could not get back into playing.”

Wilson said he was very disappointed in the team not being able to shake off that first set loss and regroup.

“We are a far better team than we displayed in those last two sets,” he said. “It’s a hurtful loss for me and I’m hoping that going forward the ladies will pick it up.”

The Mingoes now have a winless 0-3 record. They are set to play the Lady Techs at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Anatol Rogers Gymnasium.

