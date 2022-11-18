UB Mingoes get close to first win, but come up short

The University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes women’s volleyball team went to the Anatol Rodgers Gymnasium on Wednesday, hoping to turn their New Providence Volleyball Association (NPVA) season around. They played like everything was on the line and even though they forced a decisive fifth set for the first time this season, they fell short, losing to the Lady Technicians who prevailed 25-27, 25-22, 25-17, 13-25 and 15-8.

The Mingoes started off strong in the first set, battling to the end. They went on win their first set of the season, coming out on top, 27-25.

The Mingoes stayed strong in the second set but couldn’t close the deal as they dropped that set, 25-22.

In the third set, the Mingoes had too many errors and ended up losing that set, 25-17. That meant the team had to win the next two sets to pick up a win.

The team regrouped and in the fourth set, they held the Lady Techs to just 13 points, taking that set, 25-13, to force a decisive fifth set.

The Mingoes had two crucial service errors after a mid-set changeover that the Lady Techs capitalized off. They went on to win the last set, 15-8, and take the match three sets to two.

Shanyha Bowe led the offensive charge for the Mingoes with 13 points including 10 kills. Miracle Stubbs had eight points including five kills.

Kimberly Thurston lead the Lady Techs with 15 points.

UB Assistant Coach Sydline Justillien said the team finally showed the fire the coaching staff knew they had.

“I think the girls did a very good job but just made simple mistakes,” she said. “I think they now know they can play hard and I think we are going to get them next time.”

She added that the team members need to work on their communication on the court.

“At the beginning of the game they were communicating really good but in the middle of the game they just stopped and we went flat,” she said. “We are going to work on that for the next game.”

The next schedule game for the Mingoes is next week Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when they take on the Panthers.