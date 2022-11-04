UB Mingoes get ready for homecoming showdown

The University of The Bahamas (UB) men’s basketball team has been practicing in the early mornings at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, preparing for the UB Homecoming kickoff game this Friday.

The team is in a strong rebuilding phase but is still preparing to put on a show at the homecoming game.

The team practiced Wednesday, going through drills and a full scrimmage in preparation for the game. Head Coach Bacchus Rolle was busy putting plays together for the game.

Rolle says he’s excited about the upcoming game. “I feel good about this team,” he said. “We’re a new team and a young team but I believe we have a great chance to pick up the win if we stick to the game plan.”

He adds the key to the winning is guard play. “We want to show speed and we want to show an ability to shoot the basketball pretty good,” he said. “I think if we get our point guard really engaged we are going to see something big from him.”

Co-captain Theodore Grant, who plays point guard, agreed with Rolle.

“We have some great guards on this team and we have shooters who can knock down shots to go along with some excellent big men and players who can run the floor,” he said. “On the defensive end, we are a menace so that’s going to be a big thing for us as well.”

The Mingoes are set to play the Mambas at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Kendal Issacs gym. The homecoming festivities actually kick off at 4 p.m. with a tailgating party at the gym.