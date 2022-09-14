UB Mingoes lose international soccer match in Miami

MIAMI, Florida – The University of The Bahamas Mingoes men’s soccer team lost to Florida Palms University 5-1 over the weekend in international play.

The Mingoes’ lone goal came from forward Joshua Johnson in the 83rd minute of play.

Early in the match, The Mingoes were battling the Florida Palm University Owls in the more than 90-degree heat. In the first half, The Owls were able to score quickly in the 12th and 35th minute.

The Mingoes came into the second half of the match stronger, but The Owls had a bigger bench to fight the sweltering heat. The Owls scored in the 55th, 63rd and 69th minutes to take a 5-0 lead.

Johnson though was not going to let the squad go down without one goal. He connected in the 83rd minute to give the team its lone goal.

Assistant Coach Alexander Thompson said he was pleased with the team’s effort and its ability to score at least once.

“We have quite a few new players and this would have been the first time that they would have travelled and played collegiately internationally,” he said. “We got some valuable experience and we’re in the process of implementing a new playing style and we saw where our strengths were and where our weaknesses were and so we know what we need to work on.”

Thompson added that he was especially pleased with the play of the back field.

“Our center backs and one in particular looked very good playing out of the back,” he said. “We have speed on the wings and players who are dangerous in and around the attacking third.”

The side was also missing players who could have added another dimension of defense and offense.

“If we can look to integrate them into the squad, that is only going to make us even stronger particularly in the midfield,” he said. “That would give us better opportunities to control the game and keep more possession.”

The Mingoes were supposed to play Atlantis University on Friday. However, because of severe thunderstorms and lightening in the area, officials cancelled the game.

The Mingoes are expected to play another series of matches September 23-24 against Fort Lauderdale University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Mingoes also have a 2-0 win/loss record in the Bahamas Football Association senior men’s league preseason play. The BFA senior men’s league is expected to open this month.