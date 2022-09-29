UB Mingoes participate in anti-doping seminar

University of The Bahamas (UB) student-athletes learned about the dangers of doping in sports during an anti-doping seminar in conjunction with the Bahamas Anti-Doping Commission (BADC) at the Michael Eldon Complex at UB.

Executive Director of BADC Petra Haven and her team informed the student-athletes about the substances on the prohibited lists, how tests are conducted, doping control and how athletes can assist in fighting doping in sports.

“It’s important for our student-athletes to understanding what is doping and why it’s important to fight against doping to keep sports clean,” UB Head Athletics Trainer Sasha Johnson said. “A violation is more than just taking a prohibited substance. It’s refusing a test, or having a prohibited substance and even giving someone else a prohibited substance. I’m glad our student-athletes got to learn about how far-reaching doping is in sports and how to fight it.”

The BADC, which is an independent body, promotes, coordinates and monitors the fight against doping in all sports in the country.

The student-athletes also heard about how it is possible to actually take a prohibited substance with a therapeutic use exception or TUE. Sometimes athletes can use a prohibited substance for a

legitimate medical reason and the commission can grant these exceptions.

“These are rare but it’s important they know how to get this exception if they are sick,” Johnson said. “Even more important is the procedure to get this exception because it is not simply a case of having a doctor say it’s okay, there is a procedure and the athletes have to follow the procedure so as not to get a doping violation.”

UB Athletics holds educational seminars for its student-athletes throughout the academic year.