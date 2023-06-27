UB-North debuts ‘Rising’ documentary

Alumni, administrators and past and current staff of University of The Bahamas-North (UB-North) along with their guests attended a preview of a new documentary about the institution, titled, “UB-North Rising” last week at Grand Lucayan.

UB-North President Dr. Ian Strachan said the purpose of the documentary is to showcase the effort, ingenuity, and strength of the campus while bolstering a sense of community and pride.

“I thought it was important for those who put in so much work to get the recognition they deserve,” Strachan said.

“It’s also important, especially after Dorian and COVID, to bring us together to have a sense of community and, then, for those [who] come [after us] to know the history as it’s an important part of staying grounded – knowing who your heroes are.”

He added, “[This documentary is] also to make a case to the world why this campus is important to this community, why it needs this campus, and why people should continue to support our efforts to rebuild.”

The film, produced by The Anderson Group, features esteemed retirees, administrators, staff, and alumni who narrate the beginnings and growth of the campus on Grand Bahama.

The almost two-hour long film is split into four segments: “Origin”, “Alma Mater”, “Dorian”, and “Future”.

“Origin” focuses on the university’s growth from its beginnings as The College of the Bahamas in the 1970s when classes were held in the afternoon at Freeport High School, now known as Bishop Michael Eldon High School (BMES).

“Alma Mater” highlights alumni telling stories of their shared experiences at the college, while “Dorian” explores the harrowing events of Hurricane Dorian and the loss of UB-North’s East Grand Bahama campus.

Lastly, “Future” illustrates the university’s resiliency and effort to quickly recover through its move to Trehl Plaza on West Atlantic Drive, its return to BMES to host classes, and its acquisition of the Kipling Complex.

This chapter also features acknowledgements from UB Chair Allyson Maynard-Gibson and Grand Bahama MPs Kwasi Thompson and Iram Lewis.

Dr. Coralee Kelly, former associate vice president of what was then The College of The Bahamas Northern Campus, said she was glad the documentary captured what she feels is special about the campus.

“I used to say that we were small, but not small-minded,” Kelly said.

“With being a smaller campus, there was more personhood – more care placed into one another. We had our challenges, because small meant we didn’t have all the facilities, but we were creative. We found ways to create that sense of college.”

Grand Bahama residents Desiree Joseph and Rodwell Richards Jr. also noted that they were touched by the film.

“I thought that it was so informative, and it was so moving to see the story of the university from its birth to its rebirth,” Joseph said.

As a UB-North freshman, Richards said he felt a sense of pride.

“I got to see how great this history is,” he said.

“They’ve definitely gotten stronger, and I feel like I’ve got more in touch with the ones [who] have walked the halls before me. I just hope I can carry on those same legacies.”

Wendy Moss, a former full-time UB-North professor, hopes the film will help people recognize how integral the university can be when building the nation.

“I’m hoping that the documentary will be a demonstration of the efforts and the hard work of the individuals who have worked at the institute [and] those who have come through the institution,” she said.

“It really does take a village to build a nation and the type of nation that we’d like to see. I want a nation of character.

“We can be world-class and also competitive where we have the confidence that we do have, the brain power to be very competitive as well, globally.”

The Anderson Group’s Creative Lead Owner Alfred Anderson noted the effort was painstaking for both his company and UB-North since the beginning of its production in November 2021, but said it was well worth it.

“With this project, it almost felt like I attended the university,” he said.

“I’ve had friends who did and for me to be part of this and sharing stories – it’s [been] a great experience … I am thankful that this institution allowed me, a Grand Bahamian, to tell a Grand Bahamian story … I’m very grateful that they’re allowing creatives like myself to flourish.”

The documentary will be shown on New Providence and once more on Grand Bahama.

More information will be available on the University of The Bahamas-North’s Facebook page. For any inquiries, interested persons can contact UB-North at 688-5908 or diaubnorth@ub.edu.bs.