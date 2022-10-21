UB Soccer remains undefeated after thrashing Bears FC

The University of The Bahamas men’s soccer team expected the biggest match of the season so far against Bears FC. It turned out like a normal day at the office for The Mingoes.

The UB Mingoes took out a depleted Bears side 5-1 in Bahamas Football Association (BFA) Men’s Senior League action this past Sunday October 16 at the Roscow A.L. Davies pitch to take sole possession of first place in the league.

Mingoes midfielder Ronaldo Green again scored a hat trick plus one in the match in a very physically aggressive match. He scored in the 22nd, 57th, 73rd and 89th minutes of the match.

The Bears’ lone goal came in the 56th minute. That goal celebration was short-lived as Green responded in less than one minute later.

The Bears’ top player was out of commission because of a red card penalty in a previous match.

O’Bryan Hinds scored first for the Mingoes on a brilliant shot in the 15th minute to start things off for The Mingoes. It was his second goal for the team and the season.

Green said the match was not up to what the team expected but they got the job done.

“It was a brilliant win for us,” Green said. “The Bears didn’t have a few of their players due to a red card but we came out and got the job done for UB today.”

Green added that the team was focused and hope to keep the momentum for the rest of the season.

“We kept the ball moving and as a team we learned from the mistakes that we had from the past few games,” he said. “We are learning and we’re going to keep improving.”

The Mingoes now have sole possession of the top spot in the BFA men’s league with a perfect 4-0 record.