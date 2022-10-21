Sports

UB volleyball practices ahead of international showdown

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email October 21, 2022
151 1 minute read
The University of The Bahamas volleyball team prays after practicing on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at The David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie, Florida.

MIAMI, Florida – The University of The Bahamas women’s volleyball team practiced Thursday ahead of a series of matches this weekend in the South Florida area.

The team members practiced at the David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie, Florida as they get ready for the first ever international tour for the UB volleyball program.

Head Coach Raymond Wilson said he feels the team is ready for the test of international competition.

“I expect this group of ladies to pass the exam they are about to take,” he said. “I’ve been working with them for a while now – some of them through the pandemic. A handful of them are freshmen just coming in for the first time and they have put in a lot of hard work; so, now they are the stage where we are not at the theory part any more we are at the practical.

“I expect them to do well and hopefully this will catapult them to the next level.”

The Mingoes play Atlantis University 6 p.m. today and 1 p.m. on Saturday at Miami Christian School gym in Miami, Florida.

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email October 21, 2022
151 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Bahamians see action in NBA

Bahamians see action in NBA

October 21, 2022
Photo of Water polo players in action this weekend

Water polo players in action this weekend

October 21, 2022
Photo of UB Soccer remains undefeated after thrashing Bears FC

UB Soccer remains undefeated after thrashing Bears FC

October 21, 2022
Photo of Blue Marlins destroy Hitmen to tie series

Blue Marlins destroy Hitmen to tie series

October 20, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker