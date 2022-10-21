UB volleyball practices ahead of international showdown

MIAMI, Florida – The University of The Bahamas women’s volleyball team practiced Thursday ahead of a series of matches this weekend in the South Florida area.

The team members practiced at the David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie, Florida as they get ready for the first ever international tour for the UB volleyball program.

Head Coach Raymond Wilson said he feels the team is ready for the test of international competition.

“I expect this group of ladies to pass the exam they are about to take,” he said. “I’ve been working with them for a while now – some of them through the pandemic. A handful of them are freshmen just coming in for the first time and they have put in a lot of hard work; so, now they are the stage where we are not at the theory part any more we are at the practical.

“I expect them to do well and hopefully this will catapult them to the next level.”

The Mingoes play Atlantis University 6 p.m. today and 1 p.m. on Saturday at Miami Christian School gym in Miami, Florida.