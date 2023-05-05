UK agency provides $1B drawdown; $400M going to GBIA

UK Export Finance, an export credit agency of the British government, has made $1 billion available to The Bahamas to draw down, $400 million of which will go towards the redevelopment of Grand Bahama International Airport, Prime Minister Philip Davis said Thursday during the Caribbean Council’s Bahamas Investment promotional event in England.

He explained during that meeting that the redeveloped airport will be a green airport.

It was revealed in March that the new Grand Bahama International Airport will be developed by a Bahamian group called Aerodrome Limited, along with two other partners, and will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper made the revelation during the Grand Bahama Business Outlook.

Cooper said the development of the new international airport and US pre-clearance facility will come at a cost of $200 million.

He explained that the deal with the airport development group, which includes Aerodrome, UK-based Manchester Airport Group Limited and UK-based BHM Construction International UK, was struck in February.

He added that the airport’s development will be funded through UK Export Finance.

According to Cooper, the full buildout of the airport will take five years and will employ 1,200 Bahamians in that time.

During the Caribbean Council’s investment seminar, Davis contended that the government is now insisting that developments in The Bahamas become “genuine” partnerships, instead of developments comprise of only low-skilled menial jobs for Bahamians.

“We also want the benefits to include opportunities for Bahamians to pursue meaningful careers, and where possible, lead to some form of wealth creation,” said Davis.

He added that the government wants to give this country’s business people more support by fostering international investments and partnerships.

He mentioned that both Kanoo Pays and John Watling’s Rum were present at the seminar.

“The welcome presence this morning of Bahamian companies, along with UK companies that have already committed their investment, illustrate how the relationship between The Bahamas and the United Kingdom still holds so much potential,” he said.

“We are both well-served when we can access new markets and customers, and deepen our investment partnership.”