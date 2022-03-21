Ukrainian lawmakers call on Bahamas to impose harsher sanctions against Russia

Several Ukrainian lawmakers called on The Bahamas to impose harsher sanctions against Russia, which is now in the fourth week of its brutal attack on Ukraine.

The Bahamas has publicly condemned the attack and has banned all certified financial institutions from doing business with 121 Russian entities and individuals, in a move that aligns this jurisdiction with the stance of its closest allies on the invasion of Ukraine.

“We are grateful to your country for the support of Ukraine,” said Mykhailo Positko, mayor of Kamianets-Podilskyi, a western Ukrainian city located near the border of Moldova.

“By your actions, you are also courageously resisting world violence.

“We urge the government of your country to sever all economic, social and political ties with the aggressor country, with a country that is destroying our peaceful cities and killing some of our children.

“I urge you to suspend all banking operations with Russian citizens and Russian banking institutions, [and] ban citizens with Russian passports from entering The Bahamas.”

Positko said any cooperation with Russia is “unpleasant for countries where the value of human life, sovereignty and independence are a priority”.

“Only together, only with each other’s support, can we stop the world’s evil,” he said.

Ukrainian MP Yelyzaveta Yasko said The Bahamas, which is prominent in the maritime sector, should consider not allowing Russian vessels, including the yachts of Russian oligarchs, to use the Bahamian flag.

“We are interested in [a] full blockade of the navigation to and from Russia,” she told The Nassau Guardian.

“Any Russian ship under any flag must be banned in all ports of [the] free world.”

Yasko is one of the more than 200 MPs, of 423, serving in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party.

She also serves on the parliamentary committee for foreign affairs and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Yasko’s parliamentary colleague, Inna Sovsun, who is a member of the same party, said the Russian economy needs to be isolated from the rest of the world, following Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Sovsun said Russian elites must also be sanctioned.

“Russian elites and legal entities like to use tax havens and various ways to hide their assets gained through mass corruption and fraud,” she said.

“This way, they also try to hide their property where their relatives are simply nominal owners.

“If The Bahamas sanctioned these assets and helped our partners in investigations for detecting such property, that would be a good strike against Russian elites.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said yesterday that the issue of sanctions is “constantly under review” by the government.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24, has created concerns across the world. More than three million Ukrainians have fled their country.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Saturday that it has recorded 2,246 civilian casualties — 847 killed and 1,399 injured — in Ukraine since the start of the conflict.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes,” it said.

Russian forces have taken several Ukrainian cities, including Kherson and Melitopol.

They have also made significant advances in other key cities like Kharkiv and Mariupol, which remain circled by Russian troops.

However, Russian troops have been unable to take Kyiv, the capital, and no advance has been made in Odesa, an important port city.

Sviatoslav Yurash, Ukraine’s youngest MP, who is based in Kyiv, told The Nassau Guardian that while the city has not been taken, “scenes of destruction are plentiful” in the city.

He said the big battles are being fought on the outskirts of the capital.

“I’ve seen utter destruction there,” Yurash said on a Zoom call.

“I’ve seen…where every single street is cut to shreds, burnt-out tanks in the street, bodies are all around and life just uprooted in these towns that have nothing to do with political battles. But these towns are now hell on Earth because of the Russian invasion.”

He said someone close to him was recently killed in a suburban neighborhood outside the city.

Yurash said it’s clear that Russia will “do anything to destroy us as a state”.

When asked how other countries can support Ukraine, he replied, “Russia needs to be expelled from everything and every part of that supply chain cycle of the world.”