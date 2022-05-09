‘Ultra–sustainable’ vacation home community set for Exuma

Construction is expected to begin this month in the Exumas on an “ultra-sustainable” vacation home community offering solar-powered residences and carbon neutral solar yachts.

Silent Resorts and EcoIsland Development announced in a press statement the development of Club Ki’ama Bahamas, which will be located on Elizabeth Island.

Minster of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said the development will be a “trailblazer in sustainable tourism”.

The company’s statement explained that Ki’ama will have the lowest environmental impact of any development in the Caribbean.

“It represents a one-of-a-kind co-ownership opportunity that combines luxurious solar-powered, oceanfront homes with a fleet of solar-powered and crewed yachts, as well as electric day boats, a beach club, spa and restaurant,” the statement said.

“The single-story club residences will be constructed using linear designs that complement the natural topography of the island. They feature 10- to 12-foot ceilings for enhanced ventilation and light, ‘living roof’ landscape systems, solar panels, and structural timber frames designed to withstand a Category 4 hurricane.

“The pre-engineered building system allows for the bulk of construction to take place off-island, minimizing disruption to the natural landscape and reducing construction delays and costs.”

Silent Resorts founder and Chief Executive Officer Victor Barrett said in the statement that Ki’ama will represent the future for sustainable resort and residential developments. He added that it will be Silent Resorts’ first community.

“It’s incumbent on us to protect Elizabeth Island’s ecologically sensitive environment, while thoughtfully creating comfortable spaces where our owners and their guests can enjoy the best of The Bahamas,” said Barrett.

“Our equity club provides abundant owner use while consuming less land with fewer homes and adds an incredible yacht experience. We’re hopeful that our first-of-its-kind club and community will set the standard for eco-conscious developments around the world.”

He added: “Sustainable development has long been a passion of mine and Club Ki’ama will bring this to life, with state-of-the-art solar technology and sustainable building practices unlike any in the resort and residential markets. We’re excited for our club owners and their guests to experience a smart, responsible way to own and a new way to travel.”

According to the statement, the Ki’ama development will include 16 four-bedroom residences and eight yachts, with the residences starting at an introductory price of $525,000.

“Owners will enjoy a minimum of five weeks of vacation annually, including ten yacht days, and have additional use subject to reservation policies and availability,” the statement said.