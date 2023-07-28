Umpire takes legal action in local baseball incident

Following up on the confrontation between a Bahamian coach and a foreign umpire during the Babe Ruth Caribbean Baseball Championship and Invitational which wrapped up on Monday, the visiting umpire has decided to pursue legal action in hopes of bringing the matter to a resolve.

It’s a situation that could have damaging effects on The Bahamas as a major sports tourism outlet, could stain relationships between local and international baseball officials, and could result in sanctions being passed down from a major international baseball organization to The Bahamas.

On the final day of the 16-and-Under (16U) invitational on Monday, in a semifinal game between The Bahamas and Puerto Rico, Team Bahamas Head Coach Greg Burrows Jr. voiced his displeasure with a decision made by home plate umpire Edaine Cannister of Curaçao which led to Burrows eventually being ejected from the game.

Cannister is saying that Burrows hurled threats and got physical afterwards while the latter is denying any wrongdoing, stating that he simply threw some water on Cannister.

The Bahamas Baseball Association (BBA), the governing body of the sport of baseball in The Bahamas, released a statement, saying that a full investigation is underway and that an external four-member panel has been formed to review all of the information that has been gathered in relation to the incident.

The 12-and-Under (12U) regional championship was held at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex and the 16U invitational took place at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium.

“The Bahamas Baseball Association has been made aware of the confrontation … the incident is being fully reviewed to confirm exactly what transpired. The BBA is gathering information from local and international persons who were present and witnessed the situation,” read the statement. “The BBA has been advised that Mr. Cannister has engaged legal council to proceed with pressing charges in the matter, and the association will provide any information gathered once requested by authorities.”

The statement continued indicating that all of the information gathered by the external panel will be reviewed, analyzed, and presented to the BBA executive committee with advice.

The panel consists of legal advisor Tony Scriven, Bahamian professional scout Brian Armbrister, former player and local league administrator Tommy Stubbs and local media personality and BBA Public Relations Officer Marcellus Hall.

“The incident has reached international levels and the federation is guided by its international baseball partners,” read the statement. “A full update will be provided to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC), the Pan American Baseball Confederation (COPABE), the Caribbean Baseball Confederation (COCABE), the Babe Ruth League and the local media once the review is completed.”

According to reports, Burrows questioned an article of clothing worn by the Puerto Rican pitcher under his hat. Cannister said he ruled that the garment was not white and not in violation of the rules of baseball for that particular tournament. He said he allowed the game to continue, and after further disruptions in relation to the same issue, he threw Burrows out of the game.

Burrows, on the other hand, said that the article of clothing was a clear violation of the rules, and initially, he said the umpire asked the pitcher to remove it but in the following inning, he said the umpire allowed the game to continue with the pitcher again wearing the garment.

Cannister went on to say that he was physically attacked by Burrows in the locker room after the game, but Burrows dispelled that notion, saying that all he did was throw some water on Cannister.

Cannister filed a report to tournament organizers, the Bahamas Baseball Association (BBA) and to the Babe Ruth League on the incident.