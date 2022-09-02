UN body projects 8.5% economic growth for Bahamas in 2022

The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) this week revised its economic growth projection for The Bahamas to 8.5 percent, the second highest growth projection in the region.

The Bahamas is only behind newly oil-rich Guyana, which is expected to see GDP (gross domestic product) growth in the area of 52 percent this year.

This has boosted the Caribbean region’s overall growth, which is projected to hit 10.2 percent this year, however without Guyana the region is expected to experience just 4.7 percent growth.

St. Lucia is the only other regional neighbor expected to see such high growth at eight percent, followed by Antigua and Barbuda at 7.5 percent.

Barbados, Belize and Dominica are projected to see growth in the range of 5.7 to 5.9 percent; while Jamaica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are just below three percent.

Still, the Caribbean is projected to have stronger growth than all of Latin America, which is expected to see 2.6 percent GDP growth in 2022.

“In keeping with the slowdown seen in the first half of 2022, after growth of 6.5 percent in 2021, the GDP of Latin America and the Caribbean is projected to expand at a rate of 2.7 percent on average for the year, returning to the path of low growth it was following before the pandemic,” ECLAC said in its recently released report entitled Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean, 2022.

“South America is projected to grow by 2.6 percent in 2022 (compared to 6.9 percent in 2021), the group comprising Central America and Mexico by 2.5 percent (5.7 percent in 2021) and the Caribbean —the only subregion that will grow more than in 2021— by 4.7 percent, if Guyana is excluded (four percent in the previous year).”

Earlier this summer the World Bank lowered its projection for The Bahamas’ economic growth in 2022, from the eight percent it projected in January to six percent.

Central Bank Governor John Rolle has projected four to six percent economic growth in The Bahamas in 2022.