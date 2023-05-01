UN: Halt Haiti deportations

The United Nations (UN) Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is calling on countries in the Americas, including The Bahamas, to suspend deportations to Haiti as officials sound the alarm over a surge of kidnappings and gang violence in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.

On Friday, the committee called on countries in the Americas to “facilitate the granting of protection measures, regularization and legal stay to persons of Haitian origin on the move”.

It said countries in the Americas should “suspend the forced return of Haitians to their country taking into account the current situation in Haiti”.

The committee said it was concerned by reports of human rights violations and abuses against Haitian migrants in The Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos, the United States (US) and other countries in the Americas.

The committee was also alarmed by reports of an increase in hate speech and racist or xenophobic violence against Haitian migrants in the Americas, including “racist hate speech by public figures and political actors”.

It also said it was deeply concerned by allegations of expulsions of migrants without proper assessment of protection needs of each individual, which “disproportionately affects persons of Haitian origin, including pregnant women, newborns, unaccompanied children, victims of trafficking and of gender-based violence”.

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 30,000 Haitians were repatriated between January and March from various countries.

The committee said countries in the Americas should review their migration, asylum and refugee policies to prevent and eradicate discriminatory practices affecting migrants, especially Haitians.

Last year, Prime Minister Philip Davis said The Bahamas does not have the resources to “host and support” undocumented migrants.

The UN committee called for authorities to find ways to prevent excessive use of force, cruel and inhuman treatment against Haitian migrants and investigate and punish those responsible. It also said states should “provide reparations to the victims or their families”.

Earlier in the year, authorities in The Bahamas reported increased numbers of Haitian apprehensions in the preceding few months.

Their intended destination was usually the US.

Haiti has been plagued with political instability for many years. Those issues were made worse by the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

Minister of Labour and Immigration Keith Bell said The Bahamas repatriated more than 3,000 Haitians in 2022.

He said in January, no new work permit applications for Haitian citizens will be processed until such time as revised protocols are introduced to verify and authenticate documents issued by the Haitian government and the Haitian National Police.

According to reports from the UN and other human rights groups, Haiti is experiencing unprecedented levels of violence.

In the US, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned citizens and residents to avoid Haiti.

Last week, Special Representative and head of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti, Maria Isabel Salvador, told members of the UN Security Council that the time for intervention in Haiti is now as gang violence expands at an alarming rate.

“The horrific violence in gang-ridden areas, including sexual violence, particularly against women and girls, is emblematic of the terror afflicting much of Haiti’s population,” Salvador said.

Last Monday, UN Secretary General António Guterres called for immediate deployment of an international armed force in Haiti.

“The people of Haiti continue to suffer one of the worst human rights crises in decades and a major humanitarian emergency,” Guterres said.

“With the high number of fatalities and increasing areas under the control of armed gangs, insecurity in the capital has reached levels comparable to countries in armed conflict.”