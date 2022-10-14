UN official: The Bahamas’ renewables goal ‘a bit low’, but commendable

The Bahamas’ goal to achieve 30 percent renewable energy by the year 2030 “is a bit low”, said United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change (UNFCCC) Global Ambassador Racquel Moses, but she commended the government’s commitments toward incremental reduction of the country’s reliance on fossil fuels.

During his national address on Tuesday, Prime Minister Philip Davis again highlighted his administration’s commitment to “building a different energy future for the country”, with a priority being transitioning The Bahamas to cleaner, more affordable energy.

He pointed to the installation of solar micro-grids in some Family Islands and said the launch of a proposed 60-megawatt solar farm in New Providence in the next year means that approximately 25-30 percent of the island’s electricity needs will come from solar.

Moses, who spoke with Guardian Business before the prime minister’s address, said targeting 30 percent by 2030 is more than providing cleaner energy, but also serves as a mitigation measure that protects Caribbean nations from volatile oil prices.

“I actually think that the 30 percent is a bit low. My position on it is a little strange, and I absolutely love great ambition. I love that Barbados is looking at 100 percent decarbonizing transportation, and I love bold ambition. But that bold ambition has to be coupled with incremental achievement. So for me it is less about if the goal is 30 percent by 2030, or the goal is 50 percent or 80 percent. We think all Caribbean islands should be going towards 90 percent by 2040, because that clears up cash flow for us, so that’s really important,” she told Guardian Business.

“More than mitigation, it is a part of adaption, it is apart of our energy independence, it is a part of us freeing up money to do the other things we need to do to protect ourselves. However, even if the goal is 20 percent, are you making progress toward that goal? I don’t want to call anyone out, but there are certain countries with really high goals that aren’t making progress, and there are certain countries with really modest goals that are making great progress toward that achievement. And I think that is the key to it, if you set a target, you make progress toward it, then you set a new target and build capacity to meet your own targets. I think makes all the difference.”

Citing higher oil prices on international markets, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) earlier this month announced higher fuel charge prices for its customers beginning this month, that will increase incrementally over the next 12 months.

When the government announced additional operational increases for Bahamian companies, including raising the minimum wage, Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) President Robert “Sandy” Sands urged the government to meaningfully pursue initiatives such as diversifying power generation, to ease the burden these increases will have on businesses.

On Tuesday, the prime minister said revenue generated by his administration’s much touted blue carbon credits – which the government hopes to introduce to carbon trading markets this year – will be used toward building renewable energy infrastructure.

“To make a massive shift to renewables will require absolutely enormous investments, changing how we generate, store and transmit energy. In other words, it’s a really expensive thing to do, especially on an archipelago. So how we can pay for this clean energy transition to renewables? It goes back to the carbon credits I was just telling you about. A major portion of the new revenue from carbon credits will be used to invest in renewable infrastructure. I’m really excited about this new energy future, and I hope you are as well,” he said.