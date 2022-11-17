UN record showing ‘no’ vote from Bahamas on Russia reparations an ‘error’, Mitchell said

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said in Parliament yesterday the record of the United Nations (UN) which shows The Bahamas voted against a resolution that calls for Russia to pay war reparations to Ukraine was recorded in error and that The Bahamas actually joined other CARICOM states in abstaining.

Mitchell addressed the issue after concerns in some circles over The Bahamas’ “no” vote.

He said, “Unfortunately, due to an error, the vote of The Bahamas was recorded as ‘no’ when it should have been ‘abstain’.

“We have a photograph of the board reflecting abstain, but when the vote closed, the vote recorded as no. It should have been abstain.

“We have taken the steps to seek to reflect properly what the record is, but we’ve been advised that in the system of the United Nations, it is not possible to change what is the recorded vote and the procedure is that you enter a statement which corrects the record which we have done.”

The Bahamas government is the chair of the CARICOM caucus at the UN.

As such, Stan Smith, permanent representative of The Bahamas to the United States, delivered a statement to the UN on behalf of the 14 member states of CARICOM, explaining the bloc’s decision to abstain.

“CARICOM strongly condemns the unilateral military incursion into Ukraine by the Russian Federation,” Smith stated.

“We maintain the view that the military action by Russia in Ukraine is a flagrant violation of the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, both in word and in spirit.

“It undermines the core principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity; the non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states and the obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force in international relations. CARICOM considers these principles non-negotiable obligations to which all of us, as member states of this United Nations, have freely consented to be bound.”

He added, “CARICOM subscribes to the principle that for every wrong, there is a remedy. This is a fundamental principle of law and equity, and we believe it to be an equally fundamental principle of international law.

“Indeed, wherever there are wrongs committed, the victim should be entitled to appropriate remedy, including compensation for injury, loss and damage caused by that wrong.

“It is a fact that the nation of Ukraine has experienced injury, suffering and death of many of its people – both military and civilian – as well as damage to critical infrastructure.

“The world has seen images of the destruction of homes, schools, hospitals and other institutions and buildings causing mass displacement of individuals, businesses, families and communities.

“We understand that the cost of repairing this damage will be extensive and that, consistent with principles of law and equity, the burden of such compensation should be imposed upon the perpetrator.”

Smith stated that while CARICOM supports, in principle, Ukraine’s legitimate claim to reparations for the wrongs committed against it by Russia, such a process must be pursued through an appropriate mechanism.

“What is being proposed in this resolution, contemplates that the General Assembly should endorse a process over which it will have no control, no oversight – indeed, no role to play whatsoever,” he said.

“The resolution, as drafted, asks member states – having thus given their approval – to then trust that the process will be conducted fairly and objectively, with integrity, transparency and in accordance with the relevant principles of international law.”

Smith stated that the resolution does not provide any guiding principles on how the future mechanism would operate, or how the Register of Damage is to be created or managed.

In addition, member states are being asked to act on these initiatives in the context of an ongoing war with no real ability to predict any future developments or outcomes, he said.

“Noting that while there are ongoing judicial processes addressing the situation in Ukraine, there is, as yet, no established jurisdictional basis for the proposed mechanism nor the Register of Damage,” Smith said.

“Neither are pursuant to a Security Council resolution, nor an order of the International Court of Justice. Furthermore, it is not within the power of the General Assembly, under the UN Charter, to create these initiatives.

“For these reasons, member states of CARICOM will abstain in their vote on this resolution.

“Nevertheless, CARICOM recognizes that the Russian Federation must bear the legal consequences of all its wrongful acts for any violations of international law in or against Ukraine or for any violations of international humanitarian law.”

The General Assembly comprises all 193 member states. According to the UN, 94 countries voted in favor of the resolution, and 14 against, while 73 abstained.