Under-15 soccer league back in full swing

The Bahamas Football Association's (BFA) under-15 (U15) soccer program is back in action. Shown are two of the girls teams in the league in action. the BAHAMAS FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

The Bahamas Football Association (BFA) is proud of its under-15 (U15) soccer program, as it returns to play after a two-year hiatus due to the disruption caused by the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coaches and players are excited to see old friends and compete in grass and futsal.

“Our youth league is back in action and we are so glad to see the girls and boys on the field and court playing soccer. After a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic, we have some catching up to do in terms of competition, but they are up for it,” explained BFA Director of Women’s Football Soraya Toppin-Herbert.

Eydan Hamilton began playing soccer at the age of three. The Leftwing Dynamos FC player reflected on her decade of love for the sport and the joy of being able to play after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s good to be back on the field after a long time of not playing with the girls,” expressed Hamilton. “I know I need to work on my agility and getting back to help my teammates when they need assistance and I need to work on my defending. I like the competition aspect when playing against other people. I also like the company and environment we have when playing soccer with the team.”

The league has 10 teams playing this season and the BFA wishes all of them safety and success on the field and the court. 

