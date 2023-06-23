Unemployment down

The national unemployment rate has dipped below pre-pandemic levels, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics today.

During a press conference, Cypreanna Winters, assistant director of the Bahamas National Statistical Institute, revealed that the unemployment rate stood at 8.8 percent in May 2023. The latest figure reflects a drop in the unemployment rate compared to the 10.7 percent recorded in December 2019 and 9.5 percent in May 2019.

“At the time of the survey, there were 19,290 unemployed persons in the country,” Winters said referring to the latest survey.

The unemployment rate is 8.9 percent in New Providence, 10.8 percent in Grand Bahama and 7.1 percent in Abaco.

Winters said when examined by sex, the unemployment rate for men was higher at 9.1 percent compared to 8.5 percent for women.

Youth unemployment remains elevated.

The unemployment rate for males between the ages 15 and 24 is 19.2 percent compared to 18.2 percent for females in the same age category.

In May 2023, the total labor force in the country stood at 219,465.

“Women representing 54 percent are the main contributor to the makeup of the labor force compared to men (46 percent),” Nerissa Gibson, acting managing director of BNSI, said.

Discouraged workers in the country increased to 2,035, from 1,990 in May 2019. Of that number, 1,235 were in New Providence, 200 in Grand Bahama and 185 in Abaco.

This group accounts for people who have not looked for work because they believed no jobs were available. As such they are not calculated as part of the unemployed.

Officials surveyed residents on New Providence Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini, North Eleuthera Long Island and San Salvador.