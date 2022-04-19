UNESCO believes every child can make a difference

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) says water education should be a component of kindergarten to senior high school curriculums around the globe. It’s important to improve the capacity of teachers and informal educators to better understand water issues at the local, regional and global scales, and commit to a water ethic. The message is being taken around the globe and, most recently, to The Bahamas.

Saadia Sanchez-Vegas, director and representative for UNESCO Cluster Office, recently visited Cleveland Eneas Primary School to inspire the children to know that they can make a difference in their world.

“Like every drop of water, each of us is important and can contribute to a strong community,” she told the students.

“You can make a difference for your community, school, and for a healthier planet.”

She spoke at a special assembly at the school, which also included Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin; Director of Education Marcellus Taylor; Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda; Ambassador, Permanent Representative to UNESCO Senator Hope Strachan; and school administrators.