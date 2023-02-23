Unfortunate that govt did not support bid for House committee on immigration

Dear Editor,



Thank you for allowing me to share my views regarding the recent call for a select committee on immigration by the opposition.

A select committee is a body established by Parliament which comprises members of Parliament for the purpose of reviewing a particular matter or subject.

In this case, the subject is immigration, which seems to have reached a boiling point in the country.

While the Opposition was not successful in its efforts to have the select committee appointed by the Parliament, I thank the leader of the opposition and his team for kickstarting the government’s immigration plan and spurring the prime minister and his government to action.

Prior to the opposition’s call for this important select committee, it appeared that the prime minister and his government’s singular focus was climate change.

While climate change is a very important issue that should be at the forefront of every government’s agenda, immigration is equally as important as the government’s failure to address this vexing issue threatens the very existence of our livelihood.

In an attempt to upstage or preempt the leader of the opposition, Prime Minister Philip Davis gave a national address the night before the scheduled debate where he outlined his government’s policy on immigration which encompasses three pillars: enforcement of the immigration laws, protecting the country’s borders and international cooperation.

While I applaud the prime minister for presenting his government’s policy to the public, noticeably absent from the discussions were representatives from the Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Social Services as both ministries are critical to the success of any immigration initiative.

The reason being that the establishment of shantytowns is directly linked to the availability of housing as these shantytowns are not only inhabited by illegal immigrants but by Bahamians as well.

While I do believe the opposition was sincere in its call for the select committee on immigration, it was truly disheartening to hear the prime minister state that he will not at this time or ever support the call for a House committee on immigration, as stated in the local newspaper.

This is unfortunate and counterproductive to the government’s efforts as the information garnered from this select committee would have aided the prime minister and his government in their efforts to address the immigration problem as too often in this country, we act on gut feelings and emotions instead of real data.

We can only hope that the prime minister will be true to his word when he says that the time for talking has passed and that it is now time for action.

Unlike the previous government who were unable to move forward with its immigration initiative due to a court injunction that was recently lifted by a recent Supreme Court ruling, the Davis administration has all the tools at its disposal to fully implement its immigration plan and so act it must.



— The Bayman