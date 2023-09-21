Unfulfilled commitments

In about two weeks, a new session of Parliament will begin.

The last session, which covered from October 2021 to August 2023, was ostensibly the Davis administration’s response to recovery from the pandemic.

“Nearly two years ago, at the start of our new day administration, our country was in serious crisis,” Prime Minister Philip Davis said in a statement on August 12.

“We moved quickly – we lifted the curfew, ended the travel visa, ended the Emergency Orders, implemented free COVID testing, expunged records for minor breaches of the Emergency Orders, safely reopened both the economy and our schools, stabilized the nation’s finances, and raised the minimum wage.”

Though we have disputed Davis’ claims about reopening the economy, the economy has flourished, though still not enough since coming to office.

As is the Westminster tradition, the Opening of Parliament will accompany a Speech from the Throne.

While one could question the largesse that surrounds it, the Speech from the Throne is an important ceremonial and symbolic event in a country with a parliamentary system under a constitutional monarchy.

It reflects the continuity of government and the constitutional role of the monarch, even though the speech is written and delivered by the government of the day.

It outlines the government’s legislative agenda and policy priorities for the upcoming parliamentary session.

It also serves as a formal declaration of the government’s intentions and goals, setting the direction for legislative and policy actions.

In times of crisis, the Speech from the Throne takes on even greater significance as it sets the tone for the government’s response and direction.

The speech also provides an opportunity for the government to be held accountable for its promises and commitments.

The public can scrutinize the government’s agenda, question its proposals, and assess whether it aligns with the needs and expectations of the country.

However, the last Speech from the Throne contained many ambitious priorities that never came to fruition.

Among them, the last speech promised “measures will be introduced to amend the rules of the House of Assembly to enable fixed-sessions of Parliament”.

That did not happen.

There was also the promise that the government would “empower local government with revenue-raising powers and share jurisdiction over local affairs and community management and development”.

Yet, the central government continues to be the sole source of funding for local government.

The last speech promised, “My government will create magnet schools and specialty institutes for science, technology, engineering, the visual and performing arts, mathematics, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.”

While there have been allocations for some of these things in the latest budget, allocations do not mean things will come to fruition.

The government also promised to create a national “Second-Chance” jobs program that allows those who have served prison time to enter the job market.

Those who have served time in prison do not now need the government’s permission to serve in the job market, but the government also promised that, “As a part of the Second Chance Program, my government will expunge the records of those young people convicted of minor offenses related to the use of marijuana, so that they may more easily rejoin the formal, productive economy.”

That has not happened, though the government has put forward draft marijuana reform laws for public consultation.

The prorogation of Parliament means that all the many unpassed bills that were on the agenda fell away.

However, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said, “Everything that was on the table that was left … we will bring all of those back.”

Pinder said anti-corruption and healthcare legislation will be high on the agenda

When the last session was prorogued, the prime minister said, “There is still so much work to do, and in the new session of Parliament, to begin on the 4th of October, we will prioritize legislation and policies which address the high cost of living, lift our people up, and strengthen our economic and national security.”

One of the first acts the new Parliament is likely to take up is to thank the governor general for delivering the Speech from the Throne.

At such time, it is hoped that those ministers who maintained their portfolios and those who were assigned new responsibilities will outline the way forward, with the prime minister being chief among them.