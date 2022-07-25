Universal rules to govern fintech a good thing, says SCB chief

The Bahamas should embrace the European Union’s (EU) global policies and coordination on regulations that govern the fintech space, Executive Director of the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) Christina Rolle said on Friday.

Rolle, who made the comment while she was a panelist during The Counsellors Limited’s discussion on the Policy White Paper on Digital Assets, explained that a universal understanding of the rules of operating in the digital assets space keeps jurisdictions from operating like the “Wild West”.

She explained that while the EU and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have not made any specific pronouncement of rules to govern the sector, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has published anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) guidelines for the fintech space.

“FATF has put out AML/CFT guidelines with respect to recommendation 15, where this space falls under new technologies,” said Rolle.

“I think that it would be a bit premature for us to anticipate any what we consider to be attack by any of these organizations. I think we should embrace the EU’s call for global policies and global coordination on regulation.”

The Bahamas has become a growing hub for fintech companies, given that the SCB developed laws for the space through the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act.

Rolle said firms are seeking best-in-class regulation in the fintech space and have chosen The Bahamas because the DARE rules are robust.

“There are jurisdictions who have gone the route of a sandbox, who have gone the route of a light-touch regulatory regime. We’ve gone the route of putting in place a robust regime,” she said.

“We didn’t want a sandbox specifically, because we saw it as regulation we liked, we saw it as an environment where people are allowed to play without regulations, and we said, ‘look, we want to in this jurisdiction to attract firms who want to be partners in building a robust regulatory framework.

“And, so, that was a very strategic decision on our part, and I think what we’re seeing as a result is that you’re seeing larger firms who are attracted to The Bahamas, firms that really want a robust regulatory environment.”