Unrivaled New Year’s celebrations

An absolutely amazing fireworks display, a show-stopping performance by violinist Ezinma, Nick Cannon hyping the party with his selection of tunes, a surprise set by Kesha, and the high energy Chainsmokers – whew! Atlantis certainly knew how to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023!

Ezinma opened the evening for patrons of Party Like A Royal on The Royal Deck which featured free-flowing cocktails at the open bar, dancing and sensational interactive entertainment, followed by a Nick Cannon’s special DJ set and his shocking announcement of a surprise performance by Kesha.



Kesha took to the stage opening with “Cannibal” – her single that’s an ode to crazy, metaphorical sex talk which details Kesha’s extreme attraction to somebody. She followed that up with the dance pop number, “We R Who We R” a song intended to inspire people to be themselves, and as a celebration of anyone deemed quirky or eccentric, before she delivered “Interlude.”

She covered rapper Pitbull’s Timber which she is featured on, before delivering “Your Love is My Drug,” which she has described as a “pretty happy” song with dark undertones, and is written about a couple’s codependency; the song compares their love for one another to a drug.

Kesha then went on to sing the electro-infused “Take It Off” and “Tik Tok” – which has a carefree message, about not letting anything bring you down – and the dominantly electro-pop and dance-pop “Blow” – which has been described as a party anthem as it portrays a simple message of having a desire to have a good time at a club.

The countdown to moving away from the old and into the new began at a minute to midnight, then the skies over Atlantis exploded in what has become their signature fireworks display from Grucci fireworks to ring in the New Year at midnight.

The Chainsmokers, comprised of electro pop legends Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, bookended the celebrations at Atlantis on New Year’s Day with pulsating energy.

They continued the celebratory vibes with pulsating energy, special effects, and high-octane beats that made you want to fist pump to what turned out to be almost rave-like atmosphere on The Royal Deck.

Atlantis’ two days of celebrations turned out to be unrivaled glamor and decadence.