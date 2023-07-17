UN’s warning on Haiti 

United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres has urged the UN Security Council to take “bold and immediate” action to stem the violence and brutality in Haiti.

“Time is of the essence to take concrete action to stem the violence and the erosion of state institutions in Haiti,” said Guterres in a letter this month.

“Since my letter dated 8 October 2022 to the Security Council, in which I recommended a non-United Nations force to support the national police in the fight against armed gangs, brutal gang violence has affected every aspect of public and private life in Haiti.

“I received a second letter from the prime minister [of Haiti], dated 7 June 2023, reiterating the request for robust support for Haitian security forces to re-establish peace and security in the country. The situation is unraveling.”

Since the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, there has been an escalation of violence in Haiti.

In addition to the violence, nearly 4.9 million Haitians are going hungry because of a deepening food crisis, according to the World Food Program.

UN agencies have said that murders, rapes, kidnappings and lynchings were on the rise in Haiti. Much of the violence, officials say, is concentrated in Port-au-Prince and gang related.

In May, mobs began attacking and killing suspected gang members in the street.

Guterres said gang-related violence continues to escalate and spread in Haiti.

He said murders and kidnappings increased for the fifth consecutive year.

“Violence is increasing in intensity and brutality, and in unprecedented numbers of casualties per incident,” he said.

“I am very concerned by gang violence and the appearance of vigilante justice groups in Port-au-Prince and beyond that conduct public lynchings of suspected gang members.

“Violence, of any kind, is never a solution. The risks associated with this are enormous, including human rights abuses, and further violence and erosion of state authority. I strongly condemn continued widespread sexual violence used as a weapon to terrorize women and girls.”

Guterres said the burden on the Haitian national police to address the rising gang violence has depleted its capacity to deliver routine policing services.

“Notwithstanding the determination of the national police to intensify operations against armed gangs, it has become evident that, without a substantial increase in resources, the police will not be able to prevent further gang expansion,” he said.

“Significant additional resources need to be allocated to the national police and to address alarming trends in police attrition, along with efforts to improve financial management for a police force that can effectively address gangs and restore public order.”

Guterres said the deployment of a non-UN international force remains crucial to bringing stability to Haiti, but “concrete action must be taken to strengthen the judicial system and address the state of impunity, including of armed gangs and of those who back them”.

He also welcomed efforts by CARICOM to support an inter-Haitian dialogue.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie was in Haiti in recent days as part of CARICOM’s Eminent Persons Group meeting with Haitian stakeholders to find a solution to the ongoing crises facing the country.

Former prime ministers Dr. Kenny Anthony of Saint Lucia, and Bruce Golding of Jamaica were also part of the group.

Christie was on his way back to The Bahamas yesterday.