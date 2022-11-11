Up close in an Abaco shantytown

TREASURE CAY, Abaco — The Farm shantytown is much larger than it was shortly after Hurricane Dorian.

The scars left by the horrific Category 5 storm are not present. The community, which officials estimate grew from 50 acres to about 200 acres in the last three years, is divided by a long stretch of unpaved road with deep potholes.

Some of the homes are easily visible from that road while others are tucked away in thick bushes.

The shantytown features a restaurant, though you wouldn’t know it. It and other businesses are housed in makeshift wooden structures.

Most of the homes appeared to be built using concrete.

Yesterday, Nassau-based officials on island to assess Hurricane Nicole’s impact, were able to see those structures up close.

Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder estimated that there are more than 160 structures in The Farm.

“It’s a community that needs attention,” he told reporters during the tour, which was led by Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

“We need to make sure there is an even playing field for all residents in Abaco in terms of building and having the proper permits and having the paperwork established and making sure we have the proper sanitization infrastructure put in, so it does not compromise our well fields that supply the water for Abaco.

“Our well fields start very shallow in the ground and they extend through all of Abaco. If it’s compromised in one area, it will compromise the water for all of Abaco.”

Pinder said the government is still quantifying the total number of structures in the community.

Officials did not tour the entire shantytown and residents did not speak to reporters. Some of them came out their homes and stared at the government vehicles as they passed.

Others peeked from behind bushes.

Some children continued to play in the yards, apparently oblivious to the presence of the officials.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, who was present on the tour, said the government is considering whether to increase the presence of law enforcement in such communities.

“The matter is actively being considered with regard to how we address people who would have illegally built, who may have illegally occupied government property; because if we tell one set of people that we can’t do it, then we definitely can’t let another set of persons do it,” he said.

“So that is actively being considered across Abaco, Grand Bahama, Andros, Eleuthera and New Providence.”

Munroe described the matter as “a national security concern”.

He said people who break the law to build homes illegally “display themselves as lawless”.

“Lawlessness is something that can be problematic,” Munroe said.

He added, “Bahamian people would have a legitimate expectation that everyone would be treated equally. It’s government’s job to ensure that that expectation is respected.”

In 2021, when the Free National Movement was still in office, Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson ordered the government to “cease and desist” further demolitions in shantytowns on Abaco and ruled that the government must get approval from the court if it wishes to demolish structures in shantytowns on the island.

Shantytown residents challenged the government’s 2018 policy, which sought to get rid of shantytowns in The Bahamas.

Implementation of the policy was halted after an injunction – banning demolition on New Providence and parts of Abaco – was granted by Grant-Thompson in 2018.

A substantial ruling has not yet been made and the injunction remains in place.

The government is reviewing that injunction, Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears said once again yesterday.

He said that review is “part of the response that will also involve making appropriate applications to the Supreme Court to proceed with the multi-dimensional response that we are devising”.

Sears did not indicate which applications are under consideration but he stressed the government “will not allow these communities to go unchecked indefinitely”.

“You have the unauthorized [use] of electricity,” he said.

“You have the irregular acquisition of water and impacting the aquifer within these areas which have an implication for public health. So it has to be multi-dimensional.”