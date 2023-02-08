Uproar in the House after opposition called for question time

The House of Assembly suspended briefly this morning after Opposition Leader Michael Pintard berated the government for not honoring question time in Parliament.

When asked about question time, West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe, who serves as leader of government business in the House of Assembly, informed the House that government ministers would answer the opposition’s questions on February 20.

But Pintard said that was not good enough, adding that he had been assured that question time would proceed today.

“We have missed numerous Wednesdays,” he said.

“We have no idea what will happen on the 20th. We believe that it is inappropriate that we are unable to get the government to live up to its word. We are not prepared to accept what the member has said.

“We are not prepared to do that, Madam Speaker. They should honor their word, stay in the House of Assembly today.

“Let’s do the people’s work. We do not accept it. And the truth is, we continue to mention what previous administrations have done, there is a new leadership in the Free National Movement (FNM). We’re here and we want you to behave differently.”

Wilchcombe sought to assure the opposition that the government would keep its word. However, Pintard did not relent.

House Speaker Patricia Deveaux sought to get back to the order of business, however members continued to shout across the table.

“Members I am on my feet,” Deveaux said as she sought to restore order.

“…I’m ordering a suspension for five minutes,” she added. “When I get back, this House better be in order.”

When the House returned a short time later, Pintard repeatedly called on government members to “answer the questions” as opposition members banged on the table.

This continued for several minutes as House business proceeded.

Approximately six minutes later, the House was suspended.

Rule 39(1) of the House rules outlines the order of business of each sitting of Parliament.

Rule 39(2) states that unless the House determines otherwise, the House shall proceed, on the second Wednesday in each month, with the agenda that allows for question time.

The Minnis administration, which was in power from May 10, 2017, to September 16, 2021, never observed question time.

The last Christie administration, of which Wilchcombe was a part, also left many unanswered questions on the agenda.