Uptick in business for Margaritaville

Margaritaville Beach Resort has seen an uptick in business during March thanks to spring break demand, the hotel’s Director of Sales and Marketing Hal Davis told Guardian Business yesterday, adding that the resort also accommodated bookings that were moved over from the British Colonial hotel when it closed in mid-February.

According to Davis, the resort is preparing to launch its summer specials and expects strong interest in the property during that time. He said Margaritaville is set to close out March with occupancies in the mid 70s.

“Around the end of January we started to see a pick-up, so February was much stronger. We’re having a nice March,” said Davis.

“Things are looking really good for us. We’re expecting to see a really good summer just because of the pent-up demand from the United States and the UK. We just had Canada open back up too, they’re not requiring that quarantine when they return.”

Davis said all of the hotel’s amenities are now open except for the waterfront restaurant. which is still being outfitted.

While spring break brings the property business this month and some of next month, Davis said Bahamians continue to take advantage of the special rates developed just for locals, keeping business to the hotel flowing. He added that there has been “strong local use” of Margaritaville’s waterpark.

The British Colonial, which is also owned by the owners of the Margaritaville and One Particular Harbour properties, has now been closed for more than a month. Davis explained that besides the transfer of room bookings, much of the British Colonial’s meetings, conferences and weddings were also moved into their system.

“We worked closely with the British Colonial during the transition,” he said. “We did our best to take what reservations they had on the books and we did our best to honor those rates too to help them through that transition, being that they are a close sister property to us.

“We’re seeing a lot of the weddings they had on the books, the meetings transitioned over to us, so yeah we definitely have seen an uptick due to that.”