URCA abandons review of over-the-top services

The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) has abandoned its review of over-the-top (OTT) services and the impact they have on local markets.

OTT refers to content providers that deliver media directly over the internet to users without the need for traditional broadcast, cable or satellite TV providers.

Regulators the world over have faced pressure to address the impact of OTT services on telecommunications sectors, with widespread concerns that OTT services may be impacting the revenues and profits of traditional network operators and could lead to depressed investments in infrastructure.

However OTT pioneers have argued that their investments in infrastructure and programming far surpass the revenue many traditional network operators earn from data sales.

“URCA has decided not to treat the review of OTTs as a separate work stream at this time, hence it was removed from the 2023 Annual Plan,” URCA said of its decision.

“Consumer demand for OTTs relative to mobile phone services was covered in URCA’s mobile market review that was completed in 2022. URCA’s ongoing retail fixed services market review will cover consumer demand for OTTs in relation to fixed services, including landlines and pay television.”

In URCA’s 2018 “Preliminary Position on Net Neutrality and OTT Services in The Bahamas”, BTC identified OTT services, such as Skype, FaceTime and WhatsApp, as some of the most significant threats to the telecoms industry over the last few years. CBL/Aliv suggested that a more effective remedy to the challenges faced by telecommunications operators would be for URCA to treat OTT services as an electronic communications service, given its significant impact on the market structure and retail pricing.

URCA said in the meantime it will continue its market review of retail fixed services, including pay TV.

“Given the time elapsed since the 2014 market review of fixed services, i.e., fixed voice, fixed broadband and pay TV, URCA intended to begin a market review in late 2020/early 2021. The commencement of this project was impacted by the implementation of the wholesale dedicated internet access (WDIA) obligations, which experienced significant delays due to the need for input from both operators and repeated extension requests to provide responses,” the regulator said.

“Having completed the WDIA implementation, URCA began the retail fixed services market review in the third trimester of 2022 by preparing both an extensive consumer survey and requests for information from the operators. URCA issued the requests for information and began the consumer survey in early 2023. URCA originally anticipated completing this project in late 2023, but the completion date is dependent on timely responses from the operators.