URCA lays out guidelines for communications license fee reductions

The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) yesterday issued a final decision on how it will assess and verify communications license fee reductions to electronic communication providers that make a minimum $100,000 investment annually in infrastructural upgrades.

The reduction would be in the form of rebates to communication license fees by 0.75 percent of relevant turnover.

The government in May 2022 issued an order establishing that licensees would be able to receive reductions in their communications license fee if it can be demonstrated that an investment of no less than $100,000 is made in emerging technologies anywhere in The Bahamas.

This reduction would amount to 0.75 percent of annual turnover in the first year following the year the investment was made, and 1.5 percent of turnover for every year thereafter.

Licensees currently pay three percent of relevant turnover for communications license fees.

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and Aliv were the only two respondents to the consultation document that was published in December on the matter. They requested clarification on URCA’s license fee reduction formula, to which the regulator said, “URCA confirms that an applicant will only be considered for a reduction of the lower of the investment amount or 1.5 percent of the relevant turnover if the licensee was awarded a reduction in the comms licence fee in the previous year. In all other cases, the 0.75 percent reduction would apply. URCA further confirms that the order refers to the lower of the investment amount or the specified 0.75 percent or 1.5 percent reduction in the relevant turnover.”

Other queries raised by the communications providers were in regards to the need for a specific criterion for defining qualifying investments and definition for emerging technologies.

“URCA considers that its definition of qualifying investment is consistent with the order, as URCA has confirmed this definition with the minister of finance before drafting the consultation document. URCA considers that providing improved connectivity to the Family Islands is an important condition, as it is consistent with the government’s policy objective of improving connectivity to all locations in The Bahamas,” the regulator stated in the final statement of results document released yesterday.

“This is especially the case as a non-trivial proportion of these locations are currently unserved by the existing telecommunication networks. This means that URCA will consider investments that improve connectivity (including the deployment of additional transmission capacity) to the Family Islands, so long as the applicant is able to clearly link this to delivering new technologies or extending the existing network coverage. However, URCA intends to make this condition clearer and will update this criterion to: investments that extend service/network coverage (including delivering additional transmission capacity) to particular geographic locations (Family Islands, etc.) which are uneconomic to serve”.

URCA continued, “URCA considers that the existing definition of “emerging technologies” within the guidance note is sufficient, as it refers to the deployment of new technologies in any part of The Bahamas, or the extension of existing technologies within The Bahamas. URCA also notes that providing a more prescriptive list of new technologies would make it difficult for URCA to account for any new technologies that may be developed in the future, and it would also be against the principle of the technology neutral approach to the regulation of the ECS in The Bahamas.”

URCA said in its final determination that the deadline for an application is the end of the year and that the assessment stage will start from the date that URCA acknowledges receipt of an application.

It said any reduction will be applied to the communications license fee in the following tear after a successful application, and it will only reward a successful application with a reduction in the communications license fee once in any particular year.