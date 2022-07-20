URCA: No competitive edge in 5G rollout

As the nation’s two mobile network operators race to roll out a fifth generation (5G) spectrum first, the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) said it does not believe one player is likely to gain a substantial lead over its rival in 5G.

URCA, which determined recently that neither of the two national mobile network operators – Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and Aliv – hold a dominant position in the market, said while 5G mobile technology offers opportunities for mobile operators to exploit any comparative advantage gained by introducing new technologies, 5G build-out in The Bahamas is likely to only spur current and future competitive dynamics in the market.

“This is especially if one of the existing players manages to gain a substantial lead in the provision of 5G network and services, such that it could ‘tip’ competition in its favor. It was not apparent to URCA, however, that one player is likely to gain a substantial lead over its rival in 5G and hence alleviates concerns for potential lessening of competition in this market, thereby alleviating concerns for potential coordination in the future,” URCA said.

The regulator continued, “5G is likely to boost innovation in mobile services and ensure dynamic competition going forward. Hence, URCA’s concerns that a mature and stagnant market may lead to tacit coordination takes a short-term view and ignores both current and future developments of the market. By opening up 5G spectrum, URCA will help to ensure that the mobile market is not mature or stagnant in the coming years.”

BTC earlier this year said it was aiming to begin a 5G rollout before the end of this year or early next year, while Aliv Chief Executive Officer John Gomez shied away from giving a timeline, only saying it was going to take some time for the company to develop its 5G network.

“Turning to comments about the ‘control over infrastructure not easily duplicated’ criterion, Aliv’s use of BTC’s mast sites and undersea cable system does not undermine URCA’s conclusion that both MNOs [mobile network operators] exert overwhelming control over infrastructure not easily duplicated. The infrastructure in question relates to the physical networks BTC and Aliv must have to self-supply wholesale mobile access and call origination services and self-supply/sell termination services, in order to compete in the downstream (retail) mobile service market,” URCA said.

“It is not apparent to URCA that its infrastructure sharing requirements allow one operator to gain a competitive edge over its rival. As far as URCA can tell, the mobile market in The Bahamas is not characterized by inter-operator disputes or competition problems. Furthermore, Aliv’s success in capturing a significant share of BTC’s market power and the resulting benefits generated for customers and the wider Bahamian economy are attributable, in no small way, to the range of measures introduced by URCA in support of mobile competition.

“These include infrastructure sharing, obligation for BTC to provide national roaming during the build out phase of Aliv’s network; access to BTC’s fixed and mobile interconnection services at cost-based charging; and mobile number portability. In any case, URCA’s infrastructure sharing requirements will be reviewed and updated (where necessary) as part of its 5G work stream and upcoming public consultation.”