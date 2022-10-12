URCA reviewing BPL’s proposed fuel charge hike

The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) said in a statement yesterday that it is carrying out an “active” review of Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) proposed fuel charge increase.

URCA is the regulator for the power company and is mandated to scrutinize BPL’s move to increase consumers’ bills in order to realign its fuel costs with the collections acquired from electricity users.

BPL announced last week that it would incrementally increase the fuel charge on consumer bills to achieve this realignment.

“As the electricity sector’s regulator, The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (’URCA’) has commenced an active review of Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd.’s (BPL) proposed fuel charge increase to be reflected on customers’ November 2022 electricity bills,” URCA said.

“URCA advises the public that, in accordance with its regulatory mandate, it will present its findings to the public at the conclusion of this review.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced last Tuesday that BPL will increase its monthly fuel charge.

Bahamians will see that increase reflected on their November bill.

“For a large majority of BPL customers, who consume less than 800 kilowatt hours (kWh), the fuel charge is increasing by two cents per kWh, which will result in an increase this quarter of less than $20 per month,” Davis said.

“If your current monthly bill is $182 or less, you fall in this category. For those who consume more than 800 kWh, the increase will be 4.3 cents per kWh.

“I want to note here that we will raise the VAT ceiling from $300 to $400, so, going forward, no VAT will be due on any electricity bills under $400, which will take some of the sting out of the 4.3 cent increase for a great many BPL consumers subject to the larger increase.”

Davis added: “BPL will provide additional details of these changes, which phase in over time. The bottom line is that monthly bills will go up over the next several quarters, before they begin to come down, in 12 to 18 months.”

A press release, released by BP,L outlined when the increases will take effect: October 1 to November 30, 2022; December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023; March 1 to May 31, 2023; June 1 to August 31, 2023; and September 1 to November 30, 2023.

URCA is charged with ensuring that BPL is a properly run entity and that the power company’s relationship with the public is one with oversight and a channel for complaints and resolutions.