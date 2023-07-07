Urgent call for change: Tackling social decay & rising violence

Despite concerted efforts to mend the unraveling social fabric of the nation, The Bahamas finds itself facing a range of social ills.

Deepening poverty, escalating crime, the marginalization of some immigrant groups, and overpopulation, among other issues, threaten to erode the foundations upon which The Bahamas was built.

And as the nation grapples with these challenges, it is confronted with the task of reconciling its lofty aspirations with the harsh reality it faces.

“We are, if not at a turning point, on the way to having to make some serious adjustments to avoid social decay,” said Retired Archbishop Drexel Gomez, emphasizing that the two main factors contributing to this have been extreme materialism and the failure to “respect the inherent worth and dignity of every person”.

Gomez underscored the mistreatment and marginalization of certain immigrant groups, namely Haitians and Jamaicans, and the dehumanization of scores of Bahamians because of their class, level of education, and gender.

“The intentionality is the thing that makes it so bad. It is not accidental,” he said.

“The other thing that I believe has brought us to a breaking point in terms of the relationships in the society is what I call the whole business of materialism.

“Money has become a God in our society, idolatry. There are people who will do anything for money. And so, that creates a consumer society … and the emphasis is on things as opposed to an emphasis on people, on the person.

“Throughout the society, this materialism is rampant and one of the immediate social results is tension between those who have and those who do not have. It leads to crime and violence.

“It leads to poverty because those who are left behind are left behind, and, generally speaking, a society in which materialism is so ripe and things become more important than people, you are judged by what you have and not by your character.

“To me, they all create seeds for social disorder and we are seeing it in The Bahamas, especially in the growth of poverty.”

Gomez said this social dilemma disregards the divine design and must be addressed with the church leading by example.



Price of inclusion

Under the constitution, Bahamian-born individuals of foreign heritage can apply for citizenship during a 12-month period following their 18th birthday, but applicants have been known to wait years and, in some cases, decades.

Many lack the necessary documents. The process is fraught with corruption with many on the take.

And these “stateless” individuals experience great challenge in receiving the basic benefits afforded to citizens – opening a bank account or finding meaningful employment.

In many cases, those who have a right to benefit from the country they were born in must pay exorbitant amounts to realize them.

“I was born here, but I’ve been illegal my whole life,” said Alicia Pier, 21, a 2019 graduate of C.R. Walker Senior High School.

She began working at Super Value as a cashier soon after graduating at the age of 17 because “it was the only job I could get”.

Prospective employers required banking information, national insurance and proof of status – all documents she did not posses, with the exception of an old, expired paper NIB card.

Pier’s mother applied for her belonger permit, but it would be three years before it was granted.

“Even after I had belonger permit, NIB was still giving me the run around,” she said. “For that entire year, I was going to NIB and I was getting, ‘come back next week’ or they lost the application, until eventually my belonger permit expired.”

At 18, Pier applied for her Bahamian passport.

After three years, she was still waiting for the coveted blue, bound book – an emblem of inclusion and identity.

“That prevented me from finding a good-paying, proper job. I couldn’t get a bank account. I couldn’t get my driver’s license. I couldn’t travel. Well, I could have traveled with my belonger permit if I had applied for my visa, but I was just waiting until I got my passport because I just wasn’t into going through that back and forth again.”

A week after her family delivered an envelope with $3,000 tucked inside to the “right person”, she was sworn in and received her passport.

“It was holding me back and I just felt stuck. And after all that effort and time, I still had to pay someone for it. They (the government) say to wait until 18 to apply, and then you apply and you have to wait years and years, and even with the belonger permit, you have to wait years. And I was constantly going up there. If I didn’t pay [someone], I’d probably still be waiting. I have family members who are still waiting for their passports.”

Pier said she still considers herself fortunate when compared to scores of people in her position who do not have family support and struggle to make ends meet.

“You see people risk their lives to go on a boat to go to the US; people who were born here,” she said.

“I knew this girl who used to come to our house. She was no older than 19. She didn’t have much family. She got deported with her mum, who was illegal, back to Haiti. Her last resort was to try to get to the US and she ended up dying. The boat never made it.”

Pier’s aunt is 31. She applied for a Bahamian passport at 18. In 2020, the Department of Immigration told her the application was misplaced and she would have to reapply.

She has made a living as a helper at a hair salon, and baking goods at home.



Under siege

Notwithstanding some reductions in crime overall in recent years, violent crime and murders have remained high, robbing families of young sons and daughters.

With the exceptions of 2018-2020, where 91, 95 and 73 murders were recorded, respectively, The Bahamas has recorded triple-digit murders for the last decade, with 146 in 2015 remaining the record.

There is a view held that violent crime is perpetrated by and against gang members, career criminals and the marginalized, including stateless individuals.

While statistical data on crime does not reveal the specific demographics of the perpetrators involved, the prevalent motives have been documented as retaliation, gang warfare, narcotics and conflict.

According to reports, the majority of crimes continue to be committed against men between the ages of 18 and 35.

But the surge of violence has also had a particularly devastating impact on women who bear the weight of domestic abuse, sexual assaults, and other forms of violent crimes.

Moreover, in recent years, this pattern of abuse has shown signs of intensification, further exacerbated by the strains on mental health and social support systems in the post-pandemic era.

It remains unclear whether there has been an actual increase in incidents of domestic violence or simply a rise in reporting it.

It was reported in mid-June that crime was down 30 percent overall for the first five months of 2023 compared to the same period in the year prior.

However, the data reveals a distressing 64 percent increase in reported rape cases on New Providence, while incidents on Grand Bahama declined by half and the Family Islands by a third.

Recognizing the urgency of these challenges, the government has allocated funds to establish a centralized unit to deal specifically with sexual offenses and domestic violence.

This unit is also expected to include non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and victim care professionals.

The Office of the Spouse has called the escalation of gender-based violence evidence of a “sharp deterioration in relations between our men and women that threatens the country’s social stability”.

There have been resounding calls for the establishment of a dedicated Sexual Offences Court to specifically address and handle these offenses.

NGOs on the front lines of the issue have said there needs to be more than “platitudes and promises”.

“Sexual offenders will continue to rape with impunity and without consequences until we become serious in our response to this global and national shame,” said Bahamas Crisis Centre’s Sandra Dean-Patterson in a recent statement.

Women continue to face inequalities from wage discrimination to the right to pass on citizenship compared to their male counterparts.

In a nation that upholds Christian values, which emphasize the love for one’s spouse akin to Christ’s love for the church, the existing disparities and mistreatment of women starkly contradict these foundational teachings.

Acknowledging the plight of women, Gomez said: “It is up for the Christian community to give a better example of Christianity, not to talk about it so much, but to live it and demonstrate it in the way that they live; that is living in the way that Jesus taught us how to live – loving and caring for one another … and treating everyone as having worth and value.”



Breaking point

The overcrowding of New Providence, as evidenced by the latest census, is a macrocosm of what is happening in the country’s only maximum security prison: the Department of Correctional Services (BDOCs).

The substandard quarters beyond the walls of the compound remain cramped – a fact well known since the late 1960s.

A report prepared by Canadian consultants in 1968 recommended major improvements to the compound, a relic of the British colonial period.

Her Majesty’s Prison, its former name, was opened in March 1952.

Records of penal institutions in The Bahamas date back to the 1600s in then-Charles Town. The relatively small building housing the Nassau Public Library on Shirley Street acted as a prison between 1790 and 1806, before a prison was erected on the police compound on East Street in 1866.

Her Majesty’s Prison’s change of name to BDOCs in 2014 represented an intended transition from penal to corrections, though programs and conditions in the facility remain challenged, largely due to resources, funding and lack of sufficient public support – a public who largely believes criminals should suffer.

The national development plan: Vision 2040 recommended distinguishing between how less serious offenses are handled and building a new minimum security prison that would help segregate offenders and keep BDOCS from “being a school for crime”.

While the compound once housed around 400 inmates in the 1970s, today that number has more than tripled. In the last decade, the daily prison population and remand center has climbed to over 1,600 and the maximum security wing to over 900 – double the wing’s capacity.

Prison overpopulation has led to an aggravation of problems within its walls, including an increase of crimes committed while on remand; and the mixing of violent and non-violent criminals, which has been described as inhumane and counterproductive to rehabilitation and crime reduction.

Vision 2040 also recognized the need for increased focus on violent crime, and domestic and sexual violence.

As The Bahamas looks toward the next 50 years, the challenges it faces – violent crime, inequalities and the marginalization of certain groupings – are significant. However, there is hope for a brighter future if residents collectively heed the call to focus on higher principles and reaffirm a commitment to love, compassion, and respect for all, not the few.

As the former archbishop pointed out, there is no “magic bullet”. However, rapid change can occur with a multifaceted and targeted approach that goes beyond institutional measures.

And by coming together as a united community, the nation can weave a protective blanket that embraces and uplifts all members of society. It is crucial to prioritize our shared humanity and strive for a brighter future where every person feels safe, heard, and empowered.