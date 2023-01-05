Obituaries

Uriah Sturrup

Funeral Service 

for the late Uriah Sturrup ,85

a resident of #46 Lobster Avenue, Golden Gates #1 and formerly of Long Bay Cays South Andros will be held at Zion Baptist Church East and Shirley Streets on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Solider Road, New Providence, The Bahamas.  

He is survived by his wife Minister Gloria Sturrup, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and others too numerous to mention

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home on Thursday 12th – Friday 13th January,2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 14th January, 2023 at the church from 8:45 a.m. until service time 

