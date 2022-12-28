US airlines file complaint against The Bahamas

Eight US airlines, represented by trade association and lobbying group Airlines for America, have filed a complaint with the US Department of Transportation against the Bahamas government and a number of Bahamian air carriers, claiming discrimination over the collection of fees for the use of Bahamian airspace.

The joint complaint, which was filed on December 19 under the International Air Transportation Fair Competitive Practices Act, was made by American Airlines Group, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and United Parcel Service.

In May 2021, the Bahamas Air Navigation Services Authority (BANSA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which has historically provided air traffic services for Bahamian airspace, entered into a formal air navigation services agreement (ANSA) to allow The Bahamas to collect fees for the use of its airspace.

However, in the complaint the airlines – calling the fees being charged unjust, discriminatory, anticompetitive and unreasonable – alleged that The Bahamas is levying “astronomical charges” for air navigation services that exceed the costs to The Bahamas of providing those services by millions of dollars.

“The complainants allege these charges are inconsistent with The Bahamas’ obligations under Article 10 of the US-Bahamas Air Transport Agreement, to ensure the fundamental fairness of the user charges imposed on carriers. The complainants assert that US carriers are discriminated against vis-à-vis other system users, because the complainants pay into the FAA’s Airport and Airway Trust Fund to support air traffic control and related facilities, and are then charged by The Bahamas for the provision of the same service and related facilities already provided by the FAA,” the formal complaint stated.

“The complainants further assert that Bahamian air carriers and other non-US carriers do not have these duplicative payments levied against them when they operate through The Bahamas’ airspace. The complainants argue that the charges are unjustifiable, unreasonably discriminatory, anticompetitive and unreasonable, and that significant engagement with the government of The Bahamas has not resolved the issue. The complainants request that the department (1) require answers to their complaint by two weeks from the date of the complaint; and (2) issue an order to show cause providing that, unless the government of The Bahamas immediately ends the collection of its unjust, discriminatory, anticompetitive and unreasonable user charges, the authority held by the air carriers of The Bahamas to provide international air transportation to the United States will be curtailed or suspended, or be subject to other countervailing measures as the department finds to be in the public interest.”

When the government signed the historic air navigation services agreement with the FAA, former Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar said the country could collect up to $350 million in overflight fees from airlines over a ten-year period, in which the FAA would monitor the airspace at no cost to The Bahamas, except for an annual $80,000 fee to acquire data on airlines passing through Bahamian airspace.

The Bahamian air carriers listed in the complaint include Air Ambulance Services, Azure Aviation, Bahamasair, Cherokee Air, Golden Wings Charter, Inter Island Charters, Island Wings, KSA Charters, LeAir Charters, Performance Air, Southern Air Charter, Trans Island Airways, and Western Air.

The airspace fees announced in May 2021 were $1 per arriving and departing passenger for all airspace users that land and take off from Bahamian airports and fly within Bahamian airspace; plus a flat fee of $10 up to $61 for each flight, depending on the maximum take off weight (MTOW) of the aircraft.

The US Department of Transportation has invited all interested parties to answer the complaint within 21 calendar days from the service date of the order – December 21.