US confident in Bahamas’ commitment to cryptocurrency regulations

The Biden administration is confident in The Bahamas’ commitment to the regulation of the emerging multi-trillion-dollar cryptocurrency industry, according to United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols.

Nichols, who is the highest-ranking US state department official to visit The Bahamas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, was in the country this week for an official visit. He acknowledged The Bahamas’ role at the forefront of the new industry.

“The Bahamas has long been an important financial center globally and it is pioneering responsible cryptocurrency regulation,” he said during an official media briefing on his two-day visit to The Bahamas.

“The process of crypto trading and the organization of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain technologies should be done transparently, it should ensure that malefactors do not use cryptocurrency to launder funds, it should ensure that regulators have appropriate access to the information they need, it should respect the policies of the Financial Action Task Force and know your customer rules. I believe that The Bahamas is cognizant of all of those concerns and is committed to upholding those tenants.”

The Bahamas has been the leader in the cryptocurrency and digital assets space in terms of regulations since the country passed the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act in 2020.

Major crypto exchanges, including FTX, have looked to The Bahamas to domicile their companies, based on the regulatory regime the country has committed to for the digital assets sector.

Last month, FTX and global thought leadership forum Salt hosted the first ever Crypto Bahamas conference, where the world’s leaders in cryptocurrency and digital assets converged, featuring speakers such as Former US President Bill Clinton and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.