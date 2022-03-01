US donates nearly $300k in equipment to prison

The United States donated nearly $300,000 in equipment to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) yesterday.

“Between the various equipment that we’re donating today, it’s all going to help protect the safety of everybody who is at this facility,” US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts said during a ceremony at BDOCS.

“No matter which side of the padlock you’re on, this will improve your safety and security. It’s good for inmates. It’s good for visitors. It’s good for the officers who work here.”

The equipment donated was a Leidos SafeView advanced imaging system, an Astrophysics x-ray inspection system and radios and associated equipment.

Pitts said the imaging system, which is valued at $220,000, will do “a very quick, 1.5-second scan to identify all types of items — metallic, non-metallic, plastic, explosives”.

She said the inspection system, which is valued at $26,000, will identify weapons, cellphones and other items prohibited from the prison.

Pitts said the radios are valued at $40,000.

“Of course, this will allow correctional officers to communicate with each other,” she said.

“If something happens, you definitely want a radio on your side, so you can control the situation. So, this is very, very critical communications equipment. This donation today reminds us that the United States and The Bahamas, we are united by our shared values and our common purpose, our beliefs in democracy, human rights and the rule of law. This donation today speaks to the final principle, the rule of law.”

Pitts said the equipment will support the Ministry of National Security’s ongoing efforts to modernize BDOCS.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said the equipment has the ability to enhance the human rights of everyone at BDOCS.

“It frees up correctional officers from intrusive searches which could produce indignity,” he said.

“It secures the safety of this compound.”