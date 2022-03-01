News

US donates nearly $300k in equipment to prison

Photo of Jasper Ward Jasper Ward Send an email 9 hours ago
280 1 minute read
From left, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Director Bridget Premont, Director of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services’ (BDOCS) Search and Contraband Unit Delvin Taylor, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, and Acting BDOCS Commissioner Doan Cleare survey contraband seized from inmates. Torrell Glinton

The United States donated nearly $300,000 in equipment to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) yesterday.

“Between the various equipment that we’re donating today, it’s all going to help protect the safety of everybody who is at this facility,” US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts said during a ceremony at BDOCS.

“No matter which side of the padlock you’re on, this will improve your safety and security. It’s good for inmates. It’s good for visitors. It’s good for the officers who work here.”

The equipment donated was a Leidos SafeView advanced imaging system, an Astrophysics x-ray inspection system and radios and associated equipment.

Pitts said the imaging system, which is valued at $220,000, will do “a very quick, 1.5-second scan to identify all types of items — metallic, non-metallic, plastic, explosives”.

She said the inspection system, which is valued at $26,000, will identify weapons, cellphones and other items prohibited from the prison.

Pitts said the radios are valued at $40,000.

“Of course, this will allow correctional officers to communicate with each other,” she said.

“If something happens, you definitely want a radio on your side, so you can control the situation. So, this is very, very critical communications equipment. This donation today reminds us that the United States and The Bahamas, we are united by our shared values and our common purpose, our beliefs in democracy, human rights and the rule of law. This donation today speaks to the final principle, the rule of law.”

Pitts said the equipment will support the Ministry of National Security’s ongoing efforts to modernize BDOCS.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said the equipment has the ability to enhance the human rights of everyone at BDOCS.

“It frees up correctional officers from intrusive searches which could produce indignity,” he said.

“It secures the safety of this compound.”

Photo of Jasper Ward Jasper Ward Send an email 9 hours ago
280 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Jasper Ward

Jasper Ward

Jasper Ward started at The Nassau Guardian in September 2018. Ward covers a wide range of national and social issues. Education: Goldsmiths, University of London, MA in Race, Media and Social Justice

Related Articles

Photo of Dire warning on climate change

Dire warning on climate change

9 hours ago
Photo of Munroe wants new block at prison

Munroe wants new block at prison

9 hours ago
Photo of Many continue to struggle with rising cost of living

Many continue to struggle with rising cost of living

9 hours ago
Photo of Ministers: Penalties will be determined for Carnival dumping in Bahamian waters

Ministers: Penalties will be determined for Carnival dumping in Bahamian waters

9 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker