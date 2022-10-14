US Embassy officials tout upcoming conference for creating linkages with US firms

The US Department of Commerce is inviting businesses in The Bahamas and the Caribbean to the 2022 Caribbean Region Business Conference, in an effort to develop more partnerships between businesses in the region and US companies, Economic and Commercial Specialist at the US Embassy Sandiria Hall told Guardian Business.

Hall explained that the conference, which is being held in Miami on October 24 and 25, will bring together US business suppliers and service providers with their Caribbean counterparts. She said the conference is often the catalyst for the formation of partnerships of various kinds and will be followed up with trade missions.

“We know that the US is the largest trading partner not just of The Bahamas, but most Caribbean countries. So we’re trying to work to strengthen those partnerships and make those connections,” said Hall.

She explained that the conference allows for private business meetings between like-minded companies and also features presentations on how to operate in each other’s markets.

“Some US companies have actually come into the Bahamas market, have meetings here, scope it out and decide that they want to have a partner here,” she said.

Economic Officer at the US Embassy Ricky Wesch explained to this paper that they are a plethora of industries involved in the conference and the companies vary in size and characteristics.

“It’s simply for companies that are interested in perhaps expanding beyond their present markets and in particular, potentially doing so in partnership with a US firm based on some sort of commonality or linkage that those companies are able to find,” said Wesch.

“So really this is an opportunity for companies to identify potential partners regardless of what that partnership might look like.”

He added that the conference will also be offered virtually for those business people who might not be able to make it to Miami.

He said there is a $100 fee to attend the conference virtually, explaining that after registering attendees are able to use the conference system to identify and coordinate meetings with companies of interest.

The embassy official explained that information on the conference can be accessed through the US Embassy Nassau Facebook page.