US fears that de-risking could deepen regional ties with China

Caribbean de-risking has raised concerns by a US Congressman of strengthened relations between this region and China.

US Congressman Patrick McHenry raised the alarm last week during an historic hearing at the US House Committee on Financial Services, on the impacts of de-risking in the Caribbean.

The Bahamas is one of the top five nations in the region that has been adversely impacted by decreased correspondent banking relationships (CBR) over the past decade. A report compiled this year by the global body The Atlantic Council found that there was a 41.3 percent decrease in CBR counterparties in The Bahamas between 2011 and 2020 behind only Belize, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica.

Transaction volumes decreased by 27.8 percent over the period, however the value of transactions increased 25.4 percent.

McHenry, who is the deputy chair of the house committee, called de-risking a critical issue not just for the Caribbean but for the United States.

“It’s one thing if de-risking is an evidence-based response to illicit finance, and let me be clear, we support that. But when innocent people and legitimate businesses are being shut off from financial services, we need to take a step back. We should re-examine our approach to ensure that we are not lumping in the good with the bad. And the problem is this, the penalty for failing to comply with anti-money laundering regulation can be so devastating for financial institutions, especially small and medium-sized banks, that they turn to defensive approaches to ensure compliance. Republicans have raised this issue numerous times in the context of suspicious activities reports (SARs). Many banks are trying to ensure that they don’t get penalized,” he told US Congress.

“In 2021 alone this resulted in over three million reports generated and I suspect we will see a new record every year moving forward. It’s through this lens that we approach Caribbean banking. US banks are faced with a difficult decisions, regulatory compliance costs, and the penalties for non-compliance are so steep that financial institutions would rather end customer relationships than run afoul of regulators. The result is large scale de-risking and de-banking for entire geographic areas, that can sweep up ordinary people and small businesses and have severe economic consequences and severe consequences for friends, allies and neighbors. And the question of the day is this, where do those de-banked customers go? I’ll tell ya, China. And these are our neighbors, our friends, these are our traditional allies. These should be some of the closest relationships the United States has in the world.

McHenry continued, “From 2009 to 2016, Chinese correspondent banking relationships grew from 65 to 2,246. To put it another way, over an eight-year span China gained 2,181 new ways to engage with partners in developing regions like the Caribbean. As a matter of American policy, why are we driving people away from our friendship as a nation, to seeking a country that does not adhere to our rule of law, our concept of human rights and our struggle with human rights to improve? So, think about this, our current regime that compels banks to over file reports to not get penalized, is actually driving customers in the regions that regulators deem high-risk, underperforming or worse, into the financial arms of the CCP, the Communist Chinese Party. I would argue, it is in the best interest of our financial system, communities, law enforcement and the federal government to be able to monitor and maintain these global banking relationships and friendships.”

The US has on multiple occasions expressed its concerns with China’s relationship with The Bahamas. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who chairs the house committee, last week proposed the INSCR Improvement Act, which would amend US laws to require inserts to include examples of anti-money laundering improvements made in the listed countries.

The INSCR is the annual International Narcotics Control Strategy Report (INCSR) produced by the US Department of State, which highlights the anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism deficiencies in countries around the world.

The Atlantic Council’s report noted that each year The Bahamas and other regional nations face reputational risks by this report.

“Each year, this is characterized by the US Department of State’s International Narcotics Control Strategy (INCS) report on drug and chemical control and money laundering. Each report highlights countries that are either major drug transit countries and/or major money-laundering jurisdictions. In 2021, thirteen CARICOM countries were classified as major money laundering jurisdictions (Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago), with The Bahamas, Belize, Haiti, and Jamaica also considered major drug transit countries,” the report noted.

“Crime is an important concern for several Caribbean countries and given their location between South America and the United States, drug-related criminal activity remains a significant problem. For instance, the INCS report notes that Jamaican gangs export marijuana across the Caribbean in exchange for illicit firearms. The guns-for-drugs trade between Jamaica and Haiti, and the resulting media headlines, further amplifies the perception of Jamaica as a high-risk jurisdiction. As well, for The Bahamas, its classification as a drug-transit country is increasingly detrimental to its reputation, due to its proximity to Florida’s coast.”

The report also noted that a Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) survey in 2019 showed that at least sixteen banks from The Bahamas, Belize, Jamaica, and members of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) lost access to CBRs.