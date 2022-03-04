US govt urges Bahamas to enact transparency and accountability legislation

The Bahamas should move to fully bring into force transparency and accountability legislation to prevent and address corruption and preserve public confidence, a US State Department report said.

The International Narcotics Control Strategy Report (INCSR) noted that The Bahamas government does not support or encourage illicit drug production or distribution.

“However, there are instances where narcotics traffickers have had ties to government officials,” the report, which was released on March 1, said.

“Since 2017, The Bahamas has enacted, but not fully brought into force, a range of laws to fight official corruption.

“Draft laws presented by the prior administration to establish an ombudsman’s office and an anti-corruption agency focused on public corruption had not yet been taken up in October by the new administration.

“In May 2021, the first information commissioner and deputy commissioner were appointed under the Freedom of Information Act to support public access to government records.

“Parliament has not yet brought into force clauses of the same act, however, that define a process for the public to obtain information.”

Prior to being elected to office in 2017, then-Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis promised that his government would be held to the highest standards.

Once elected, Minnis promised to enact a suite of legislation so that the government would be more transparent and accountable.

The Minnis government introduced the Integrity Commission Bill, 2017 and the Ombudsmen Bill, 2017. The bills were never passed.

In the Speech from the Throne, the Minnis administration promised: “My government will, with the consent of the electorate in a referendum, constitute an Independent Electoral Commission and Boundaries Commission, introduce term limits for prime ministers and introduce a system of recall for non-performing members of Parliament.”

Those commitments were not met.

The Davis administration, which was elected last September, has promised “transparency”.

Information Commissioner Keith Thompson has said that 10 government ministries and agencies will be a part of the phased implementation of FOIA.

The US report concluded that, “The United States encourages The Bahamas to continue to invest resources in its courts to meet caseload demand and increase the speed of judicial operations. It is important The Bahamas follow through with plans to fully bring into force transparency and accountability legislation to prevent and address corruption and preserve public confidence.”