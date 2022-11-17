US House Finance Committee will hold hearing to investigate FTX collapse

The United States (US) House Financial Services Committee yesterday announced its intention to hold a hearing next month to investigate the collapse of the Bahamas-headquartered crypto currency giant FTX.

In a statement, the committee announced the bipartisan hearing into the collapse and “the broader consequences” for the digital asset ecosystem.

While a specific date for the hearing wasn’t announced, it said it expects to hear from companies and individuals involved, including former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda Research, Biance, and FTX.

“The fall of FTX has posed tremendous harm to over one million users, many of whom were everyday people who invested their hard-earned savings into the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, only to watch it all disappear within a matter of seconds,” said Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who serves as chair of the committee.

“Unfortunately, this event is just one out of many examples of cryptocurrency platforms that have collapsed just this past year. That’s why it is with great urgency that I, along with my colleague ranking member [Patrick] McHenry, announce the committee’s intention to hold a hearing to investigate the collapse of FTX.”

Waters said she has led the effort in examining and investigating the digital assets marketplace.

She said there needs to be legislative action to ensure that digital assets entities cannot operate in “the shadows outside of robust federal oversight and clear rules of the road”.

Waters said she looks forward to holding the hearing and uncovering all that Congress “must do to ensure this never happens again”.

McHenry added that oversight is one of Congress’ “most critical” functions.

“… We must get to the bottom of this for FTX’s customers and the American people,” the congressman said.

“It’s essential that we hold bad actors accountable, so responsible players can harness technology to build a more inclusive financial system.”

FTX, which was the third largest crypto exchange in the world, collapsed last week.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has since frozen the assets of FTX Digital Markets. It said the move came after it became aware of public statements suggesting that FTX mishandled client assets and “mismanaged and/or transferred (assets) to Alameda Research”.

The commission has also appointed a provisional liquidator and police have launched an investigation into “if any criminal misconduct occurred”.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday that police have not yet met with or interviewed Bankman-Fried.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said he has given directions that the investigations into FTX “are to be of the highest order and given precedence, given the amounts involved, and because committed and rigorous oversight is of national importance”.

He said The Bahamas will coordinate these efforts with “duly appointed” authorities in other jurisdictions.