US moving forward with charges against SBF, including alleged campaign finance scheme

The United States Attorneys’ Office in the Southern District of New York announced yesterday that it will pursue the original seven counts against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is accused of fraud, money laundering and violating US campaign finance laws.

FTX was one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world and was headquartered in The Bahamas.

In a letter to US Judge Lewis Kaplan, Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said, “The government writes to notify the court and the defendant that it plans to seek a superseding indictment next week that will contain the seven counts that the government intends to prove at trial in October, which were the first seven charges of the original indictment.

“The superseding indictment will make clear that Mr. Bankman-Fried remains charged with conducting an illegal campaign finance scheme as part of the fraud and money laundering schemes originally charged.

“The defendant’s use of customer deposits to conduct a political influence campaign was part of the wire fraud scheme charged in the original indictment.

“And as part of the originally charged money laundering scheme, the defendant also concealed the source of his fraudulent proceeds through political straw donations. As the government will outline in its forthcoming motions in limine, the evidence of the defendant’s campaign finance conduct is admissible at trial as direct proof of the trial charges.”

Bankman-Fried, known commonly as SBF, moved his crypto exchange to The Bahamas in 2021. In November 2022, FTX collapsed and SBF was later arrested and extradited to the United States.

US prosecutors allege that Bankman-Fried conspired with others to commit wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

SBF is also accused of conspiracy to defraud the US and violate the campaign finance laws.

In February, the US filed four new charges against Bankman-Fried.

Those charges include conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and defraud the US Federal Election Commission (FEC).

In March, another charge, bribery, was added, bringing the total up to 13.

The lawyers asked for a motion to dismiss counts nine, 10, 12 and 13 on the grounds that it was a violation of the rule of specialty.

However, after seeking to have the charges dismissed, the US court agreed to split the criminal charges against him.

Bankman-Fried has denied stealing client funds and pleaded not guilty to all the charges levied against him.

FTX’s US entities and several of its international subsidiaries are in Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US.

FTX’s Bahamas-based company is in liquidation.