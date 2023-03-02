US Navy secretary reveals partnership with UB on climate change

The Naval Innovation Center at Monterey, California is building a partnership with the University of The Bahamas, as the entities work to solve issues related to climate change, the US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said yesterday while addressing an audience at the University of The Bahamas.

Del Toro said the relationship between The Bahamas and the US is central to building resilience against climate change and in ensuring the economic strength and safety of both countries.

“The resilience of our friends and neighbors in this region is of critical importance to our own security,” said Del Toro.

“And like I had said, and like I will continue to say, we want to help. That’s why key elements of our involvement in the Caribbean are training exercises as well as medical and engineering expert exchanges, to empower strong and collaborative regional responses to emergencies.”

He added that the US Navy has commissioned ships to carry out humanitarian assistance workshops across the Caribbean and have responded to climate-related disasters in the past.

According to Del Toro, the Navy is building medical ships with low drafts that can navigate the shallow waters of The Bahamas.

“Our public health professionals are working with nations such as Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica to build greater resilience and local capabilities to prevent, identify and safely respond to vector borne diseases which are becoming less predictable and more prevalent as the climate continues to change,” he said.

He added that the Navy is considering future projects with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and has already invested in other projects across The Bahamas.

Del Toro lauded a memorandum of understanding signed last July between the University of The Bahamas and the University of Hawaii for cooperation and exchange that will pave the way for the training of people skilled in disaster risk reduction.

He said there is a need for countries like the US to listen to Caribbean scholars on the issue of climate change.

“I want you to know that we stand with you in working tirelessly towards making that world a reality,” said Del Toro.

“We fight alongside you to protect your people, your land, and your way of life. We understand that you are fighting for your very existence, as the minister said earlier.

“I hope that you understand that you have a partner in us, the United States.”