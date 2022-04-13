US report: Abuse of women, children worsened during pandemic

A new U.S. Department of State report on human rights practices in The Bahamas said the abuse of women and children was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Violence against women worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic due in part to lockdowns and curfews that prevented victims from seeking safe havens or other assistance,” the report said.

“The government did not implement long-standing civil society recommendations to address gender-based violence.”

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in The Bahamas, like many countries, implementing a series of lockdowns and curfews, which mandated individuals remain in their homes in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

At the time, many women’s groups raised concern over the consequences for women and children in abusive situations.

The U.S. Department of State report noted that while the

government “generally enforced” laws on gender-based violence, women’s rights groups “cited reluctance by police to intervene in domestic disputes.

“The Ministry of Social Services sponsored temporary, privately owned safe-house shelters, but there was a shortage of transitional housing,” the report stated.

“The Bahamas Crisis Centre provided a counseling referral service, operated a toll-free hotline and managed a WhatsApp hotline during the year.”

The report noted that the government generally enforced the law effectively, as it relates to rape and violence against women, “except at the detention facility and the safe house”.

“Law enforcement investigated four alleged cases of rape at the government’s only safe house for victims of domestic violence, which was also used to hold migrant detainees who are women and children,” the report said.

“Two investigations resulted in the discharge of the immigration officers involved. Prosecutors dropped a third case because the alleged victim declined to press charges.

“Prosecutors dropped a fourth case when the accuser died from COVID-19.”`

The report also noted that child abuse and neglect were “serious problems”.

“The law stipulates severe penalties for child abuse and requires all persons having contact with a child they believe has been physically or sexually abused to report their suspicions to police; nonetheless, child abuse and neglect were serious problems, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.

The U.S. Department of State report raised concern over migrants’ access to medical assistance, particularly during the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, but noted that the matter has since been resolved.

“The government provided COVID-19 medical assistance to all, regardless of immigration status,” the report said.

“For months, however, the government required individuals to present Bahamian identification to register for the COVID-19 vaccine; the government later lifted the requirement.

“The government’s lack of clear guidance enabled rumors and fear to spread among migrants that presenting oneself for vaccination would result in deportation.”



Corruption

The report also noted that migrants accused police and immigration officers of soliciting bribes.

“Human rights organizations alleged bias against migrants, particularly those of Haitian descent, including through eviction notices in informal settlements,” the report read.

It added, “Corruption in the BDOCS (the prison) and the Carmichael Road Detention Centre was a long-standing problem, with allegations by both detainees and officials.

“There were widespread, credible [reports] that immigration officials solicited bribes to prevent detention or grant release.

“Human rights organizations and media reports alleged that officials demanded payment in exchange for telephone calls and sanitary napkins.”

The U.S. Department of State also specifically highlighted instances of the degrading treatment of prisoners, which was made worse by the pandemic.

The report noted that conditions at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) were harsh, due to overcrowding, poor nutrition, inadequate sanitation, and inadequate medical care.

“Due to COVID-19, authorities suspended the ability of family members to bring meals to prisoners,” the report read.

“Authorities also limited food sales by independent vendors. Prisoners reported infrequent access to nutritious meals and long delays between daily meals.

“Maximum security cells for men measured approximately six feet by 10 feet and held up to six persons with no mattresses or toilet facilities.

“Inmates removed human waste by bucket. Prisoners complained of the lack of beds and bedding. Some inmates developed bedsores from lying on bare ground.

“Sanitation was a general problem, and cells were infested with rats, maggots, and insects.”

The report also noted that inmates did not have adequate access to medical care and that some claimed proper protocols were not in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The availability of and access to medical and psychological care were sporadic,” the report said.

“Prisoners consistently complained that prison authorities did not take their health concerns seriously. Sick male inmates and male inmates with disabilities had inadequate access to the medical center.

“Correctional officers and civil society accused prison management of contributing to COVID-19 outbreaks by failing to quarantine COVID-19-positive prisoners from the general population and failing to provide prisoners with timely access to the vaccine.”

The report also noted that prisoners who were detained but not convicted, while legally permitted to vote, were not allowed to in the September 2021 general election.