US report names Nassau, Freeport crime threats to US govt interests

The United States Department of State has deemed Nassau and Freeport “critical” and “high” threat locations for crime “directed at or affecting official US government interests”, according to a recent report.

Daniel Durazo, the US Embassy’s public affairs officer, was unable to indicate what threats the two cities pose to US interests.

“The State Department uses the Security Environment Threat List to determine the risk from terrorism, political violence, and crime in every country,” he said when asked yesterday to clarify the threats.

“To determine whether a country ranks low, medium, high, or critical, multiple sources are utilized by the department to make an assessment.

“These include information from the OSAC country security report created by every regional security officer for the general public, as well as information gathered from internal databases used to track incidents of local crime against American citizens and non-Americans, significant incidents of violent crime, and internal department reports.”

The US Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) released its country security report for The Bahamas last week.

The report pointed to widespread violent crime and/or organized crime in The Bahamas.

It noted that local law enforcement “may have limited ability to respond to serious crimes”.

“There is serious risk from crime in Nassau, and considerable risk in Freeport,” the report said.

“However, incidents of crime generally do not occur in tourist areas. Gang-on-gang crime represents the country’s primary security threat. The Bahamas has experienced a notable increase in the number of homicides during the first quarter of 2022.

“Of the more than 40 murders committed in the first quarter, 22 of them occurred in the month of March alone – the deadliest month in The Bahamas’ recorded history. The Bahamas is on pace to exceed the 119 murders committed in 2021.”

It noted that retaliatory gang violence is the leading motive for most murders.

The report also highlighted the rise in incidents of rape, attempted rape, manslaughter, attempted murder and unarmed robberies.

“Most incidents involving US citizens residing in The Bahamas are robberies or property crimes,” it noted.

“There has been an increase in incidents of crime targeting tourists in 2022. Several armed robberies involving US victims occurred in Nassau, including some incidents occurring in areas tourists frequent. In two of these incidents, criminals pistol-whipped their tourist victims during the robbery.

“Most of these robberies occurred during hours of darkness, but some did occur in broad daylight. If someone demanding valuables confronts you, comply and make the encounter as brief as possible. Remain calm, be observant, clearly display your hands, and do not make any sudden moves that criminals could interpret as resistance.”

The report advised that caution should be exercised in Over-the-Hill communities, which encompass “many lower-income areas on New Providence, especially after sunset”.

For years, the United States has continued to highlight the issue of crime in its travel advisories for The Bahamas.

The OSAC report was released as government and police officials sought to get a grasp on the recent spike in murders in New Providence.

The recent trend led Prime Minister Philip Davis to hold a crime conclave with police and other stakeholders. Police later announced several initiatives, including saturation patrols and the creation of a new task force.