US seeking reform of multilateral development banks, reveals VP

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced yesterday during a meeting with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads of government, that the United States will lead a diplomatic campaign to push for the reform of multilateral development banks, in order to improve low-cost financing to Caribbean countries.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, who chaired the US/CARICOM meeting at Atlantis resort, explained during his presentations on the 2023/2024 budget over the past two days that the government will look to these multilateral banks for better terms when raising money for the new fiscal year, that starts July 1.

Harris said she recently met with new World Bank President Ajay Banga to inform him of the reform campaign.

“My conversations with the leaders at this table helped inform our administration’s approach,” said Harris. “We seek the availability of low-cost

concessional financing to nations in the Caribbean. And we believe addressing the climate crisis should be a critical part of the mission of the World Bank.

“More broadly, new debt must include disaster clauses to allow a pause on debt payments immediately following a natural disaster. And three, we want the banks to better mobilize the private sector in support of these goals.

“Implementation of these reforms will have a major impact on countries in the Caribbean, and we aim to achieve these key reforms by the G20 meeting this fall.”

Banga joined yesterday’s US/CARICOM meeting at Harris’ request to discuss the future of the relationship between the bank and the Caribbean.

Harris also announced additional PACC 2030 (Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis) investments for the Caribbean, including a $20 million investment in the Caribbean Climate Investment Program, to help the private sector develop more clean energy technology, such as microgrids and energy storage systems.

She added that another $15 million will be invested to support emergency response and the capacity of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. “This investment is intended to help develop and build early warning systems and pre-position first aid equipment and generators.”

The vice president added that the United States government, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, philanthropic organizations and Caribbean officials will be part of a summit beginning today, that will seek to identify, build and operate new clean energy projects.