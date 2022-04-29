US senator says there’s ‘progress’ in nomination of ambassador to Bahamas

Former United States Senator Chris Dodd said yesterday the Biden administration is making progress in the nomination of a US ambassador to The Bahamas.

During a press briefing organized by the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, The Nassau Guardian asked Dodd about the US having not appointed an ambassador to The Bahamas in more than 10 years.

Dodd said he brought up the issue during a recent conversation with Prime Minister Philip Davis.

“I made a personal commitment – probably not being appreciated in the administration or the State Department,” he said.

“I know exactly the problem. It’s been 11 years since we had an ambassador in The Bahamas. I promise whatever I can do that we will see to it that you get that ambassador. I’m told that progress is being made. I’ve asked about it and they’ve told me it’s moving along.

“We’ve had a problem and a lot of it’s been domestic politics which I’m not going to go into here. It’s been a very slow process to even get a nomination and to get hearings to get people confirmed.

“It’s beginning to open up more and I’ve been told that there’s some good news, we hope, pending on The Bahamas when it comes to that question.”

Nicole Avant was the last US ambassador to The Bahamas. She served from 2009 until 2011.

Cassandra Butts was nominated as ambassador under the Obama administration in 2014 but she died without being confirmed.

Doug “Papa” Manchester was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017 but withdrew his nomination in 2019 thus leading Trump to nominate William Douglass the following year.

However, Douglass’ nomination was withdrawn after Trump lost the 2020 US election.

After US President Joe Biden took office last year, two US academics, who served as assistants to US President Bill Clinton during his tenure in the White House, said that the deployment of a US ambassador to The Bahamas would be “a useful step in meeting the challenge the Chinese pose in The Bahamas and globally”.

They said the lack of an ambassador sends “the wrong signal”.